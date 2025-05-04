‘Ground of Aces’ wages war in sky and soul

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the strategy game, players navigate the pressures of World War II by managing the lives, duties and demands of a remote air base.

In Ground of Aces, players experience the toll of conflict not only in missions flown but in the lives shaped between them. The upcoming World War II strategy game puts players in control of a remote military air base, where managing the emotional and physical wellbeing of pilots and crew is just as critical as keeping aircraft in the sky.

The game lets players build and manage their own air base, making decisions about layout, infrastructure and operations. From placing walls to launching sorties, each choice contributes to the survival and success.

Ground of Aces goes beyond logistics: every crew member has a distinct personality and story. Players must ensure their teams are ready for the mental and emotional demands of war. Inspired by the everyday life of wartime air bases, the game blends tactical gameplay with human narrative.

Aircraft play a central role, with a roster that includes historically accurate models like the Hurricane and Spitfire. As the fleet grows, players must upgrade their base infrastructure to support larger and more advanced planes.

The game’s visuals draw from Franco-Belgian bande dessinée, with a stylised comic-book aesthetic inspired by artists like Hergé and Bergèse. This approach gives the game a distinctive illustrated look that reflects its focus on aviation and character detail.

Where to play?

Ground of Aces is releasing into Early Access on Steam later this year (2025). A demo is currently available.