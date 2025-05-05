‘Metal Eden’ turns agility into a weapon

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the first-person shooter, players battle mecha forces using parkour, jetpacks, and powerful transformations.

In Metal Eden, players step into the role of Aska, an advanced Hyper Unit whose high-speed parkour abilities – like dashing, grappling, and wall-running – enable fluid, dynamic movement through complex environments.

Aska’s agility enables players to deliver acrobatic combat in fast-paced encounters, as cybernetic warfare unfolds against diverse and challenging mecha troops and elemental forces. The first-person shooter features blasting through enemy defences, strategically extracting energy cores, and dismantling shields to gain tactical advantages in battle zones.

The game is set within the brutalist and monolithic architecture of Moebius, a derelict orbital city once envisioned as a new haven for humanity. Now a deadly trap under the control of enigmatic figures known as the Engineers, the city is home to the trapped Cores of its citizens. Aska’s mission is to recover them from this hostile environment.

Photo supplied.

Aska can transform into an Armored Ramball for powerful charges against new and deadly foes. Aerial combat is a feature, with gravity hooks and a jetpack enabling players to control the air and dominate battles. Players can develop one’s arsenal and combat capabilities as the game progresses.

Players can explore different environments as they engage in an ongoing conflict concerning the consciousness of a lost human colony stored within reinforced units. The mysteries surrounding the Engineers and the project Eden are central to the gameplay experience.

Where to play?

Metal Eden, developed by Reikon Games and published by Deep Silver, is releasing in the third quarter of 2025 for PC (Steam), Xbox X|S, and PlayStation 5.

The game was originally set to launch today (6 May 2025), but following feedback from the demo, the development team has opted to delay the release. They identified several areas for improvement and are taking additional time to refine the game to match their intended vision. The team acknowledged the role of player input in shaping these changes and expressed gratitude for the community’s patience.