Loop boosts logistics with tailored tools

Kimberley Taylor, founder and CEO of Loop.

The delivery platform uses route optimisation algorithms to help businesses cut costs, improve sustainability, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Loop, a delivery management platform, is adding a software-as-a-solution service to its existing software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. The shift increases businesses efficiency, sustainability and scalability within delivery operations, based on operational needs.

“While our core delivery management platform serves as an accessible, scalable SaaS solution for smaller businesses, we’ve found that our larger enterprise clients require a more customised approach,” says Kimberley Taylor, founder and CEO of Loop.

“As software-as-a-solution partners, we work closely with these clients to understand their pain points and develop targeted solutions that seamlessly integrate with their existing systems and workflows.”

At the heart of Loop’s offering is its route optimisation algorithm. Developed in-house, this data-driven tool reduce the distance businesses’ drivers travel by an average of 20%.

“By finding the most efficient sequence of deliveries, we’re able to dramatically reduce the number of kilometres driven, which directly impacts vehicle maintenance, fuel consumption, driver productivity, while boasting environmental benefits.”

“This translates to an immediate return on investment for our clients, helping them unlock more value and efficiency within their supply chain.”

The company’s delivery management system includes a management console, driver mobile app, and white-labelled customer tracking page – all designed to provide visibility and control over the entire delivery process.

“The management console gives our clients a real-time, bird’s-eye view of their entire delivery operation. They can track orders, monitor driver performance, and have an overview of key metrics, such as on-time delivery rates to proactively address any delays – all from an intuitive web-based dashboard,” said Taylor.

“It offers live and historical views of delivery operations allowing businesses to automate tasks, such as route optimisation and driver dispatch, which improve efficiency, reduce costs and allow businesses to identify and address any issues promptly. This level of visibility is crucial for businesses looking to scale their operations without sacrificing efficiency or customer satisfaction.”

The driver mobile app empowers delivery personnel by guiding them through their daily tasks in the most efficient sequence.

“By taking the guesswork out of route planning, drivers are able to complete more deliveries in less time, ultimately improving their productivity and earning potential. It also incorporates various features catered to specific business needs, such as capturing electronic proof of delivery in the form of signatures, photographs, or one-time pins upon delivery.”

Loop’s customer tracking page offers end-customers real-time updates on the status of their deliveries.

Visibility is key to customer satisfaction. When customers can see where their order is and when it’s expected to arrive, this decreases the time drivers spend at each stop by up to 50%, based on Loop’s independent client data and is a significant efficiency gain for Loop’s clients.

In this way, Loop also helps businesses of all sizes improve their customer satisfaction scores. One of Loop’s fast-food clients saw their customer satisfaction rating increase from 3.5/5 to 4.87/5 within two months of implementing Loop’s customisable tracking page.

The company’s evolution to add a software-as-a-solution model to its software-as-a-solution offerings has been a natural progression for Loop, since it launched in 2016 and as the company expands its reach into the traditional logistics and distribution industries.

Taylor said: “While our roots are in the on-demand delivery space, our technology can be equally transformative for businesses operating in more traditional delivery models.”

For larger enterprises, the ability to tailor Loop’s platform to their specific needs has been a game-changer.

“We’ve worked with clients who have existing delivery management systems, but they’re looking to gain that next level of efficiency and sustainability. By offering our route planning and optimisation algorithms as standalone solutions, we’re able to integrate seamlessly with their existing infrastructure and provide the customised tools they need to thrive.”