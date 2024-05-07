Logistics sets Amazon.co.za apart

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

From this morning, South African consumers can shop on a local Amazon platform from 20 different product categories, with same-day or next-day delivery, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Logistics will be the big differentiator for Amazon.co.za, launched in South Africa today (7 May 2024).

The company announced this morning that a selection of local and international brands across 20 different product categories will be available for both same-day and next-day delivery, along with more than 3,000 pickup points, and an easy return system.

South African grocery deliveries are already world class, with a number of retailers providing 60-minute order fulfilment. However, the broader online retail environment has only slowly caught up to this efficiency, with the biggest providers typically offering delivery the next day or later.

Amazon.co.za is available by either downloading the Amazon shopping app or visiting www.amazon.co.za on desktop or mobile browsers.

For products fulfilled by Amazon, customers will enjoy free delivery on their first order, followed by free delivery for subsequent orders above R500. Customers will also receive status updates via WhatsApp to track their orders. Amazon.co.za offers “hassle-free returns” within 30 days, with options including home pickup and self-drop. Customer support will be provided via phone, email, and live chat, again setting it apart from major non-grocery retailers like Takealot.

Robert Koen, managing director of Amazon for Sub-Saharan Africa, said that Amazon.co.za was being launched with thousands of independent sellers in South Africa.

“We provide customers with great value, broad selection – including international and local products – and a convenient delivery experience,” he said.



Amazon.co.za product categories include Consumer Electronics, Sporting Equipment, Toys, Home, and small Kitchen Appliances. International brands represented on the platform include Apple, Sony, HP, LEGO, Chicco, Maybelline, Pampers, Neutrogena, and Johnson’s. The store will also include popular local brands from independent South African sellers, including Nomakade, Amanda-Jayne, King Kong Leather, Masodi, and Tiger Lily.

The company says more than 60% of the items sold in its stores globally are from independent sellers, mostly small- and medium-sized businesses.

“As part of its commitment to connect customers with businesses throughout the country, Amazon.co.za offers independent sellers an opportunity to rapidly launch, grow, and scale, while leveraging the innovative capabilities, valuable tools, and educational content provided by Amazon,” the company said in a statement today.

“South African businesses of all sizes can sell their products to customers across the country through Amazon. The company offers independent sellers access to easy onboarding tools, payment processing solutions, and promotional features to help them get discovered by customers, as well as reports and analytics to improve sales.”

Koen said: “Building a strong relationship with South African brands and businesses – small or large – is incredibly important to us. We want Amazon.co.za to be the place where they can reach millions of customers,” said Koen. “Today is only the start of Amazon.co.za. We will continue to improve and enhance our shopping experience to serve customers and sellers across South Africa.”