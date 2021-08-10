GM head to open CES 2022

Symbolising the extent to which the Consumer Electronics Show has also become an automotive technology event, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that General Motors chair and CEO Mary Barra will deliver the opening keynote at CES 2022.

At the world’s most influential technology event, Barra will return to the CES keynote stage to share GM’s vision for mass adoption of electric vehicles. She will show how technology and the all-electric era will create opportunities for mobility experiences to serve the planet and the people.



The automotive sector is tracking for record growth at CES 2022, with companies from around the world using CES to launch products, share their vision and conduct face-to-face meetings. More than 180 companies from the transportation and vehicle tech industry have committed to the show, including GM, Daimler AG, Fisker, Turing Auto, Waymo and more.



“CES is the global stage for brands to showcase their commitment to driving change,” says Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Mary Barra disrupted an industry at an inflexion point by showing the potential of an all-electric future. GM stock hit an all-time high following the show. We are thrilled for her return at CES 2022 and look forward to hearing the progress GM has made towards an all-electric future and its vision for how this technology will benefit our planet.”



Barra has served as CEO of GM since 15 January 2014 and Chair of the GM Board of Directors since 4 January 2016. Under Barra’s leadership, GM envisions a world with zero crashes, to save lives; zero emissions, so future generations can inherit a healthier planet; and zero congestion, so customers get back a precious commodity – time. She began her career with GM in 1980 as a co-op student at the Pontiac Motor Division and has since held various roles within the company.



Barra joins recently confirmed T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert as a keynote speaker. The CES keynote schedule will be updated regularly as keynote speakers are announced. Top visionaries and thought leaders will speak and share insights on premiere technologies during CES 2022. Attendees will be able to view the keynotes in Las Vegas and through the digital experience, giving the world a front-row seat to experience the future of technology.



Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in-person and digitally, 5-8 January 2022, with Media Days taking place 3-4 January 2022. Global audiences will have access to major brands and startups, as well as the world’s most influential leaders and industry advocates. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships.