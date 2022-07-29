BCX and CMC scale up SD-WAN across Africa

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Two of the continent’s leading ICT providers have teamed up to expand connectivity between Africa and the rest of the world.

Two of Africa’s leading providers of ICT services, BCX and CMC Networks, have partnered to scale up their SD-WAN services across the African continent and the rest of the world. This partnership will extend BCX’s footprint by adding more than 110 service locations.

As a global service provider, CMC Networks helps businesses address complex network requirements, offering advanced connectivity and cloud on-ramp solutions across the entire African continent and the Middle East.

“The vision of both CMC Networks and BCX is to build around customer experience, digital transformation and innovation,” says Marisa Trisolino, CEO of CMC Networks. “With our combined play in South Africa extending across the CMC Networks footprint in Africa and the Middle East, this will allow for real-time provisioning and a seamless customer experience.”

CMC operates more than 110 service locations globally, in 51 countries in Africa and 12 in the Middle East, providing a cost-effective, scalable, and resilient network. Its broad portfolio of carrier-grade network solutions includes Ethernet, MPLS, DIA, Next Generation SDN, SD-WAN, Cloud-based solutions, and Hands & Eyes Services. Its majority is owned by the Carlyle Group.

BCX is a subsidiary of the Telkom Group and acts as a digital transformation partner for enterprises and public sector organisations across various industries and sectors within South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, the UK and Zambia.

Shamith Maharaj, acting managing executive of data networks at BCX, says: “This partnership further enhances our strategy to bring greater value to our clients and strengthens our position across the continent.

“This partnership enables our GWAN portfolio, our Global SD-WAN offering, to better serve our customers with multinational operations. In addition, the partnership unites the award-winning network of CMC Networks, covering Africa and beyond, with our local BCX engineering support and deep customer relationships.”