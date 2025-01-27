Future of Travel Pt 2: Tourism embraces AI

Image generated by OpenAI's DALL·E, based on a prompt by Gadget.

AI is revolutionising tourism with personalised experiences, streamlined operations, and sustainable solutions, reveals a new OECD report.

AI is transforming the travel industry by delivering innovative solutions that enhance both traveller experiences and the management of tourism. From tailoring itineraries to balancing environmental and community impacts, AI is paving the way for smarter tourism practices.

This is a key finding in a new report from the G7 and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), titled Artificial Intelligence and Tourism.

Customising travel experiences

AI is driving significant changes in how travel is planned and experienced. Through advanced data analytics, platforms can now offer highly personalised travel options. By analysing user preferences, search history, and real-time data, AI systems can recommend destinations, accommodations, and activities tailored to individual needs.

In Fukui, Japan, the Tourism Federation employs a data management platform that aggregates over 50,000 traveller surveys and consumption data from 90 facilities. To handle the extensive analysis workload, AI performs region- and time-specific evaluations, summarising results and providing actionable suggestions. Marketing staff can efficiently identify regional strengths and areas for improvement, supporting the development of collaborative improvement plans with local commercial facilities and chambers of commerce.

Optimising destination management

AI is enhancing destination management by addressing challenges such as accessibility and environmental preservation. In Barcelona, Spain, the Zoobot chatbot, part of Spain’s Smart Tourism Destinations Programme, makes the Barcelona Zoo more accessible for individuals with visual, auditory, and cognitive disabilities, and those with mental health disorders. The chatbot provides real-time guidance and personalised assistance in various formats, including audio descriptions, text, and visual aids, to accommodate diverse accessibility needs. This enhances the visitor experience while promoting inclusivity.

AI-powered tools are improving energy use and environmental sustainability. For instance, Hilton Hotels employs AI to optimise energy efficiency by integrating real-time data, such as weather forecasts and occupancy predictions. This dynamic approach ensures comfort levels are maintained while minimising environmental impact.

Revolutionising historical restoration

AI is not only reshaping contemporary tourism but also contributing to preserving historical landmarks. In Paris, France, Notre-Dame Cathedral is being restored using AI technology following the devastating fire that destroyed its roof and spire. A digital twin of the cathedral, created by combining prior 3D scans with reality capture scans and AI-powered modelling, guides the restoration process. AI analyses structural data to ensure historical accuracy while enhancing structural integrity. The project aims to preserve Notre-Dame’s cultural and historical significance and reopen it to pilgrims and tourists.

Streamlining tourism operations

The operational side of tourism is undergoing rapid transformation due to AI advancements. Chatbots and virtual assistants have become essential in customer service, addressing traveller queries in real-time. From flight booking to itinerary changes, these tools ensure efficiency and round-the-clock support.

AI is also being leveraged to create engaging marketing campaigns. VisitBritain’s Fake Brit Til You Make It campaign employs AI-driven gamification techniques, incorporating regional British dialects to create immersive and interactive experiences for American audiences. By analysing user interactions and preferences, the campaign tailors content to resonate with individual participants, fostering a deeper appreciation of Britain’s regional diversity and boosting awareness of British tourism.

A collaborative approach to the future

The OECD report underscores the importance of collaboration across public and private sectors in adopting AI for tourism. Governments, businesses, and local communities must address challenges such as data privacy, algorithmic bias, and equitable access to technology. Ensuring transparency and accountability in AI systems is critical to building trust among stakeholders.

As AI continues to evolve, its potential to revolutionise tourism becomes increasingly evident. By fostering inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation, the industry can harness AI’s capabilities to create richer, more meaningful travel experiences while safeguarding cultural and natural resources.

* This is the second in a series of articles based on the OECD report, ‘Artificial Intelligence and tourism’. Read ‘Future of Travel Pt 1: AI in tourism demands policy shifts’ here.