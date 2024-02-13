Love is in the air, and on Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The streaming platform has released three romance shows this week in time for Valentine’s Day.

Showmax is streaming many romance shows like the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings, and the recently introduced dating reality show Queen’s Court featuring Tamar Braxton. This week the platform has released three love stories in time for Valentine’s Day.

The first in this romantic lineup is Matilda en Matthys, where an ambitious young writer and a super-rational tech entrepreneur embark on a series of fake dates in pursuit of research for their novel and dating app algorithm. Starring Emma van Heyn and Adrian Steyn in the lead roles, the film explores an area where the smartest minds find themselves powerless against the enchantment of love. The cast includes Bertha le Roux-Wahl, Pietie Beyers, and Mojak Lehoko. Notably, this romcom marks the directorial debut of Bibi Slippers, with industry veteran Danie Bester producing through Film Factory, adding to his portfolio that includes Pad na Jou Hart, and the SAFTA Best Film winner Fiela Se Kind.

Next in the lineup is Forever Yena, a Showmax Original romcom directed by the MultiChoice Talent Factory alumnus Charlie Sampson. The film follows the journey of social media sensations Penny and Kwanda, who accidentally live stream their relationship meltdown just days before Valentine’s Day. Thandi Make and Aluve Mjali take on the lead roles, supported by cast including Sikelelwa Vuyeleni, Simphiwe Ngema, Luyanda Zuma, and Refilwe Modiselle. Produced by MECA and Warchild, Forever Yena brings together humour and heart as the couple races against time to salvage their “perfect umjolo”, and a lucrative brand deal with a dating app.

Rounding out the trio is the debut feature from SAFTA winner Thandokazi Msumza, titled Intlawulo. This tale follows Bucks as he navigates the complexities of love, falling for his deceased best friend’s sister while seeking redemption within her family. Khojane Morai and Kealeboga Masango lead the cast, with notable appearances by Momelezi Ntshiba, Phumzile Mlangeni, and SAFTA nominee Thembekile Komani. Produced by The Milton Empire, Intlawulo promises to deliver a heartfelt narrative exploring love, loss, and the pursuit of forgiveness.

Romance shows such as Notting Hill, Ticket To Paradise, The Lost City, Father of the Bride, Bridget Jones’ Baby, and the After and Fifty Shades franchises are also available.