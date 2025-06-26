Dell PowerEdge R6715 tackles telco challenges

Photo courtesy Dell.

The R6715 modernises networks and overcomes local infrastructure hurdles, writes TONY BARTLETT, director of Data Centre Compute at Dell Technologies SA.

Communication Service Providers (CSPs) face escalating challenges as networks grow and workloads intensify. Balancing high performance, operational efficiency, and cost control is no small task. Outdated infrastructure can hold CSPs back, leading to increased expenses and constrained scalability.

In addition to these issues, South Africa’s telecommunications groups have their own hurdles to overcome as they struggle to maintain seamless communications amid challenges such as loadshedding, power outages, theft and vandalism. To provide consistent and reliable communications services to customers while targeting sustainability and net zero ambitions, they have had to change the way networks operate and respond.

To thrive in this demanding environment, CSPs need reliable, efficient solutions designed for their unique needs.

Enter the Dell PowerEdge R6715, a server purpose-built to address these challenges. With a design focused on efficiency and resilience, this platform delivers the high performance and reliability CSPs need to stay ahead in an evolving industry.

The Dell PowerEdge R6715 takes telecom operations to the next level through its innovative design and cutting-edge technology. Powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC Processors, this 1U rackmount single-socket server featuring Data Centre Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) is optimised for peak performance and efficiency, removing the need for dual-socket setups. Here’s how the R6715 enables CSPs to modernise and transform their infrastructure for a more sustainable future.

Compact power with efficient performance

With support for up to 160 cores (320 threads) and 3TB of DDR5 memory, the R6715 delivers remarkable compute density in a 1U design. Its single-socket architecture supports a single non-uniform memory access (NUMA) node, streamlining the deployment of high-performance workloads.

By simplifying the complexities of managing multiple NUMA nodes, the R6715 offers CSPs a more efficient solution for telecom cloud environments, enabling better performance and easier planning for core services. Additionally, PCIe Gen5 connectivity ensures faster data transfer and responsiveness for applications such as virtualisation, content delivery, and AI workloads.

Energy savings without sacrifices

Sustainability drives the design of this server. Its single-socket architecture boosts performance while reducing energy use. This efficiency not only reduces costs but also optimises resource usage, benefiting your budget and helping you achieve your environmental targets.

Built to overcome harsh conditions

Reliability is critical in telecom environments. The R6715 is designed to meet the requirements of NEBS Level 3, providing resilience under extreme conditions, such as temperature/humidity extremes and seismic events. Whether deployed in central offices or challenging edge environments, the server delivers uninterrupted, non-throttled operations.

Simplified management and secure operations

Integrated Dell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC) 10 takes the complexity out of server management. CSPs can monitor, manage, and automate their infrastructure through an intuitive interface, both locally and remotely. The R6715, certified for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, ensures compatibility with this operating system. Combined with robust security measures such as silicon-based root of trust, signed firmware, BIOS recovery, and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), the R6715 safeguards operations while reducing administrative overhead.

A foundation for progress

The PowerEdge R6715 is not just a server; it’s an investment in efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. By consolidating workloads onto fewer, more capable machines, CSPs can reduce costs, simplify maintenance, and improve overall system performance. Its modern architecture allows for more responsive services, positioning operators to meet rising customer expectations with confidence.