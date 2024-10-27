Cloud Rewind cuts recovery time

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The Commvault product accelerates cloud application and data retrieval with automated rebuild capabilities.

Cloud Rewind provides cloud-first organisations the ability to improve their cyber resilience capabilities. Launched this month on the Commvault Cloud platform, it integrates cloud-native distributed application recovery and rebuild capabilities from Appranix, a recent, acquisition to improve recovery speeds after an organisation experiences a cyberattack.

Most enterprises report that it takes more than a week to return to normal operations after a cyberattack, according to Commvault’s latest research.

“What we are doing with Cloud Rewind is unlike anything offered on the market today. In the ransomware era, recovering data is important, but it’s table stakes,” said Brian Brockway, CTO of Commvault.

“We’re ushering in an entirely new chapter in cyber resilience that not only expedites data recovery, but recovery of cloud applications. This is the gold standard in recovery for a cloud-first world.”

Cloud Rewind’s approach transforms and simplifies cloud cyber recoveries by quickly restoring an organisation’s entire cloud application and data environment – including all the necessary cloud infrastructure configurations – in an automated way.

By combining data recovery – the sole focus of traditional data protection tools – with cloud-native application and infrastructure rebuild automation, Cloud Rewind helps customers get back to business after a cloud services outage or ransomware attack.

Advanced Cloud Rewind capabilities include:

Reduce organisational risk with resource discovery: Automatically identifies and catalogs all cloud components in use, offering full visibility into what assets need protection and recovery. This ensures nothing critical is missed in the recovery process, including in complex, multi-cloud environments.

Reduce operational confusion and toil with app-centric dependency mapping: Analyses and defines the intricate relationships between various cloud components. This feature accelerates the task of piecing these dependencies together after an incident, making the rebuild process faster. When a system is restored, all connected resources and services are aligned, with little-to-no human involvement.

Keep security teams in-sync with drift analysis: Helps return restored systems to their correct state by identifying and correcting any deviations, or drifts, from the original configuration. This proactive capability keeps tabs so that restored systems are aligned with their secure and functional state after an incident.

Automated cyber recovery testing with Recovery-as-Code: Captures not only the data but also the full map of applications, infrastructure, and networking configurations. This means that systems can be restored with their complete operational blueprint intact, reducing guesswork for a thorough recovery.

Avoid wasting cloud resources with on-demand cloud reconstruction: Puts it back together, helping customers swiftly rebuild both the data environment and its supporting infrastructure. This provides organisations with a secure and operational cloud environment, ready for immediate use following a disruption.

Integrated application-centric cyber recoveryand disaster recovery: Cloud Rewind integrates with Commvault Cloud data resilience capabilities to help organisations rapidly recover from short-term failures to debilitating cyber-attacks with a few clicks.

Cloud Rewind supports all major public and private cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure.

Melinda Marks, practice director, cybersecurity, Enterprise Strategy Group, said: “With Cloud Rewind, Commvault helps organisations quickly recover in the case of a cybersecurity incident.

“Its resource discovery, dependency mapping, drift analysis, and automated cloud reconstruction capabilities provide much-needed relief for teams to save them from the intricate and time-consuming process of rebuilding their applications. For enterprises managing hundreds of cloud services, this is a huge advantage for minimising downtime after a breach.”

Cyber resilience dashboard

Complementing Commvault’s cloud-native rebuild technology is its new Cyber Resilience Dashboard. This provides continuous ransomware readiness assessments to understand where organisations have gaps in their resilience plans. It delivers actionable insights to improve resilience and recovery readiness.

The dashboard provides a view across the entire data estate, assessing components such as testing frequency and success, and availability of immutable air-gapped copies of critical data. Leveraging this information, organisations receive a grade based on their readiness to recover and recommendations on improving it.

Venkata Sudhakar Nagandla, SVP of Allcargo Group Companies, said: “Commvault’s Cloud Rewind enhances data management by covering every step of a data breach – protection, recovery, and rebuilding.

“Additionally, we can achieve better recovery time objective and recovery point objective to meet our business needs without requiring a parallel hot standby IT infrastructure and with minimal manual effort.”

Availability

Cloud Rewind and the Cyber Resilience Dashboard will be generally available in the coming months.