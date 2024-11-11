Intelligent Passenger Solutions aim at frictionless airports

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Heard of CUTE and CUSS? Whatever that may sound like, they ‘deliver smooth, efficient and sustainable airport decision-making’.

Global air transport technology provider SITA, has announced the integration of its Intelligent Passenger Solutions (IPS) acquisition into its airports portfolio, with a promise of reducing friction in travel.

Now named “IPS a SITA company”, the operation delivers a strengthened range of intelligent passenger solutions, including self-service bag drop systems, kiosks, touchless scanners and printers, and associated technologies. It sits alongside airport operations, passenger processing and baggage systems, promising “a new gold standard for the Aviation Technology Industry (ATI) and passengers alike”.Travelers can expect to see reduced wait times, smoother journeys, and a new era of personalised and easy to use digital services, says SITA.

The SITA Airports portfolio includes technologies such as biometrics, with 85% of international air passengers served globally, Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE) and Common Use Self Service (CUSS) kiosks, together with Airport Management Systems (AMS) and Airside Optimiser solutions that deliver smooth, efficient and sustainable airport decision-making. All help to support airports to maximize terminal capacities and deliver best-in-class secure solutions that provide ‘frictionless travel’ for passengers, where biometrics, facial recognition, and self-service solutions transform airports from simple transit hubs to digital, highly personalised travel experiences​.

“Airports worldwide need to adopt technologies that can remove unnecessary bottlenecks at pinch points like check-in, security and embarkation,” says Nathalie Altwegg, SITA SVP of Airports. “The addition of IPS … combines the best of our market-leading SITA and IPS products and expertise to deliver seamless travel experiences. By combining CUTE and CUSS kiosks with biometric and facial recognition technology, and our IPS portfolio, SITA is at the forefront of developments that will ultimately reshape the future of airport travel.”

More than 2,300 Self-Bag Drop kiosks are already deployed in over 120 airports globally, handling around 150,000 daily bag drops around the world.