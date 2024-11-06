AI and biometrics take shuffle out of air travel

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

AI-powered facial recognition is evolving travel, writes VITO FABBRIZIO, MD of biometrics for extended access technologies at HID.

It’s accepted that air-travel is the safest form of transport because it’s highly regulated and

generally very efficient. But for regular travellers that can bring a downside: We accept that

security measures are necessary, but they can seem time-consuming, even arduous.



And we’ve all stood behind a flustered individual who’s mislaid their boarding-pass or

passport and holds up a growing queue of quietly frustrated travellers. It’s not only

inconvenient; it can lead to travellers missing connecting flights, for example. At peak times

– holidays, or early mornings for business travellers – the shuffling rows of politely harried

flyers can seem to stretch for an eternity.



But new technology is quickly transforming the air-travel experience and artificial intelligence

(AI), paired with advances in biometric identification, is set to vastly improve the traveller

experience.



AI-powered facial recognition is evolving travel to a state of paperless, hassle-free passage

and as a result is experiencing significant growth and interest from airport operators globally

and in Africa.

Vito Fabbrizio, MD of biometrics for extended access technologies at HID



For one thing, the technology will make air-travel both more convenient and more secure.

HID’s AI-powered facial recognition enables irrefutable proof of identity and enhances the

effectiveness and convenience of existing technology like mobile check-in in a few steps.

First, you use the mobile check-in app to scan your ID or passport. Then you use the app to

take a selfie. AI compares the two and confirms that they match.



When you arrive at the airport, scanners recognise your face at relevant checkpoints:

Baggage-tag kiosk, bag-drop points, immigration control, duty-free shopping outlets, lounge

access-points and finally, self-boarding. You simply look at the camera for a few seconds to

have your identity verified.



Pairing AI’s advanced algorithms with the newest, best-in-class biometric technology also

helps overcome the traditional pitfalls of airport face-recognition, like challenging lighting.

The technology is also able to recognise diverse age-groups and ethnicities to eliminate any

bias in face-matching.

The benefits of the new technology haven’t gone unnoticed. The 2023 SITA Air Transport IT

Insights report indicates that 83% of airlines have already implemented or plan to implement

biometrics at boarding by 2026. And, in line with the IT spending, 75% of surveyed

passengers want to use biometric data instead of passports or boarding passes, according

to the 2023 Global Passenger Survey by IATA.



The introduction of the biometric self-boarding gate is a prime example of how facial

recognition technology can improve the travel experience while enhancing security and

operational efficiency. Long lines, human errors and the constant struggle to keep track of

paper documents are quickly becoming frustrations of the past.