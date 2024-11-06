GadgetWings
AI and biometrics take shuffle out of air travel
AI-powered facial recognition is evolving travel, writes VITO FABBRIZIO, MD of biometrics for extended access technologies at HID.
It’s accepted that air-travel is the safest form of transport because it’s highly regulated and
generally very efficient. But for regular travellers that can bring a downside: We accept that
security measures are necessary, but they can seem time-consuming, even arduous.
And we’ve all stood behind a flustered individual who’s mislaid their boarding-pass or
passport and holds up a growing queue of quietly frustrated travellers. It’s not only
inconvenient; it can lead to travellers missing connecting flights, for example. At peak times
– holidays, or early mornings for business travellers – the shuffling rows of politely harried
flyers can seem to stretch for an eternity.
But new technology is quickly transforming the air-travel experience and artificial intelligence
(AI), paired with advances in biometric identification, is set to vastly improve the traveller
experience.
AI-powered facial recognition is evolving travel to a state of paperless, hassle-free passage
and as a result is experiencing significant growth and interest from airport operators globally
and in Africa.
For one thing, the technology will make air-travel both more convenient and more secure.
HID’s AI-powered facial recognition enables irrefutable proof of identity and enhances the
effectiveness and convenience of existing technology like mobile check-in in a few steps.
First, you use the mobile check-in app to scan your ID or passport. Then you use the app to
take a selfie. AI compares the two and confirms that they match.
When you arrive at the airport, scanners recognise your face at relevant checkpoints:
Baggage-tag kiosk, bag-drop points, immigration control, duty-free shopping outlets, lounge
access-points and finally, self-boarding. You simply look at the camera for a few seconds to
have your identity verified.
Pairing AI’s advanced algorithms with the newest, best-in-class biometric technology also
helps overcome the traditional pitfalls of airport face-recognition, like challenging lighting.
The technology is also able to recognise diverse age-groups and ethnicities to eliminate any
bias in face-matching.
The benefits of the new technology haven’t gone unnoticed. The 2023 SITA Air Transport IT
Insights report indicates that 83% of airlines have already implemented or plan to implement
biometrics at boarding by 2026. And, in line with the IT spending, 75% of surveyed
passengers want to use biometric data instead of passports or boarding passes, according
to the 2023 Global Passenger Survey by IATA.
The introduction of the biometric self-boarding gate is a prime example of how facial
recognition technology can improve the travel experience while enhancing security and
operational efficiency. Long lines, human errors and the constant struggle to keep track of
paper documents are quickly becoming frustrations of the past.