Symphony in F

Punch the acceleration and the Jaguar F-Pace roars to life with a satisfying sound, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The exhaust valves fling open, unleashing a guttural snarl that is pure Jaguar. It is a sound that gets your pulse racing and makes the drive feel like an event at a symphony. Each sound has its own note.

The F-Pace offers a range of engines. No matter your preference, you will get a healthy dose of power and a satisfying tune. The F-Pace prioritises sporty handling over rock-crawling ability, but it can handle light trails.

This Jaguar performs a full array of safety features: emergency braking, blind spot assist, rear camera, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, driver condition monitor, lane keep assist, front and rear parking aid, rear collision monitor, rear traffic monitor and driver assist pack. Nothing is left for the music masters (passengers) to worry about.

The F-Pace hugs the corners like a drummer playing to the beat of the music. Unlike some bulky SUVs, it feels light on its feet, responding to your every whim with a satisfyingly sporty note. The panoramic sunroof, standard on most trims, adds to the open-air thrill, making you feel connected to the road (and yes, envious stares are practically guaranteed).

Climb into the cabin and you are greeted by a symphony of luxury. The Windsor leather seats feel like your favourite recliner. The Pivi Pro 11.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system makes navigating menus much easier. Android Auto or Apple CarPlay is an instant wireless connection. The map display is clear and the voice commands are like music to your ears. For those who have not moved to streaming music on their smart phones, can connect an iPod.

There is ample room for passengers in both rows, and the cargo space is generous enough for weekend getaways or grocery hauls. But here is the thing: the F-Pace leans a bit towards the driver’s experience. While rear passengers are comfortable, the focus is clearly on the pilot’s enjoyment.

The F-Pace has a secret weapon: its undeniable style. It is the kind of car that makes you a little bit cooler just by getting in behind the wheel. Plus, with its available adaptive suspension, it manages to strike a good balance between sporty handling and a comfortable ride, even on larger wheels.

The Jaguar F-Pace it will get you most places in symphonic style and comfort.