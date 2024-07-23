Wheels of the Week: This ride defines sophistication

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Driving in the Lexus RX 350h is like steering timeless elegance, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There is no mistaking the RX 350h for anything other than a Lexus. It has got that signature spindle grille that shouts “luxury,” and sleek lines that say “expensive” even when it is parked. The entire design is sophisticated, elegant, and classy.

The hybrid Lexus makes for a luxurious living room on the road. The cabin feels like a first-class airport lounge. Lexus does not skimp on materials, with soft-touch surfaces everywhere you look, comfortable heated and ventilated seats, and an abundance of wood and chrome accents.

The driver’s seat is fully electric, which made me feel like an elegant celebrity. There is ample head and legroom for both front and back seat passengers, making the Lexus a great choice for comfortable long journeys. The cargo capacity is sufficient.

The RX 350h combines a powerful V6 engine with electric motors, giving you a smooth and quiet ride. In electric mode, the RX glides silently, making you feel like you are floating on a cloud. My passengers enjoyed the quietness and comfort of the Lexus, making for a pleasant drive while we rode on hilly roads. However, when the fuel engine kicks in, it can be a bit noisy, especially during acceleration.

Lexus prioritises comfort and a refined ride over sporty handling. The acceleration is smooth and powerful, perfect for merging onto highways or cruising. Safety features like lane keep assist and blind spot monitoring are just a few of the standard features. Various drive modes can also be selected, like eco or sport.

The RX 350h comes with Lexus’s suite of technology features. I am talking about a large touchscreen infotainment system with features like navigation, a premium sound system, and a panoramic moonroof that practically turns the roof into a giant window (perfect for stargazing).

The infotainment system can be a bit complex to use at first, with menus and controls that require some familiarisation. I played my music via Bluetooth and used the vehicle’s navigation system to cruise along the highways.

The rear camera features are clearly displayed on the touchscreen, which makes parking in a tight spot that much easier. You will not forget any passengers in the back seat, as it triggers a warning sound.

The Lexus RX 350h is a luxury hybrid SUV that is fuel efficient and translates into sophistication on wheels. The Lexus badge ensures a certain level of prestige, quality and elegance.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is General Manager of World Wide Worx and editor of Gadget Wheels.