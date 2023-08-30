Proton X90: SA’s most affordable 7-seater hybrid

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The New Energy Vehicle is equipped with 14 passive safety features, leveraging technology co-developed by Geely and Volvo.

Proton South Africa has unveiled the Proton X90, the most affordable Hybrid adult 7-seater in South Africa, and its first New Energy Vehicle (NEV), starting at R559,900.

The X90 combines advanced technology co-developed by Geely and Volvo, exquisite craftsmanship, and exceptional performance. It was unveiled last week at the Festival of Motoring, an event powered by Wesbank, at the Kyalami racetrack.

“The Proton X90’s arrival marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled driving experiences,” says Jebb McIntosh, CEO of CMH Group. “This is what Affordable Luxury is all about.”

This Hybrid 7-seater SUV boasts an array of intelligent features and options, with 14 passive safety features that include 9 charging points, autonomous parking, and road sign recognition.

As with other vehicles in the Proton X-series, it comes with a 5-year unlimited kilometer warranty, along with service plans, and roadside assistance. Along with the Proton X50, Proton X70 and Proton SAGA, all parts are available from a dedicated parts distribution centre in Pretoria.

Marius Smal, managing director of Proton South Africa, says: “This exceptional SUV showcases Proton’s unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding vehicles that embody innovation, safety, and performance. We are confident that the Proton X90 will resonate with South African customers.”

“As South Africa’s first adult 7-seater hybrid vehicle, it combines versatility and fuel efficiency in a way that has never been seen before. The hybrid technology not only reduces carbon emissions, but also lowers fuel consumption, making the Proton X90 an economically conscious choice. Families can enjoy the spaciousness and convenience of a genuine 7-seater, while also making a positive impact on the environment.”

One of the standout features of the Proton X90 is its spacious interior, specifically designed to accommodate up to seven adult passengers comfortably. With ample legroom and headroom in all three rows, the Proton X90 ensures a relaxed and enjoyable journey for every occupant.

The thoughtful design of the cabin maximises space utilisation, allowing passengers to stretch out and indulge in a first-class seating experience. On a family road trip or commuting with a large group, or with friends, the Proton X90’s generous space allows everyone to travel in comfort, making it the ideal SUV for those who value both style and practicality.

As a New Energy Vehicle (NEV), the X90 is driven by a power plant featuring the Volvo designed 1.5-litre TGDi engine, paired with a 48V electric motor synergy system. It promises to deliver reduced fuel consumption, lower emissions, improved performance, and an all-round smoother driving experience.

Prospective customers and automotive enthusiasts can visit Proton showrooms across South Africa to experience the features that make the Proton X90 stand out in its segment.

* For more information, visit https://proton.cars/model/proton-x90/