Foton launches ‘built for business’ truck in SA

Photo courtesy Foton.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Truck Mate, a light commercial vehicle, is designed to meet the needs of small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Foton South Africa has launched the Truck Mate, a light commercial vehicle designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses. The vehicle falls into Foton’s Built for Business offering, which focuses on delivering durable, cost-effective transport options to support SA’s entrepreneurial sector.

“We didn’t set out to launch another vehicle,” says Foton SA CEO Marius Smal. “We set out to deliver a solution. The Truck Mate is built to work hard, handle real-world demands, and help businesses thrive. It’s reliable, tough, and backed by a national Dealer network that means business.”

The Truck Mate is available in two configurations: a Dropside body variant with a 1.2-ton payload capacity, priced from R169,950 excluding VAT; and a Van Box body with a 1.1-ton capacity, starting at R208,608 excluding VAT. Both versions feature a 5-speed manual transmission and are powered by an 82kW engine delivering 142Nm of torque.

Foton says the vehicle is designed to handle South Africa’s tough road conditions, featuring a strong suspension system and a fuel-efficient engine to support long-term operational cost savings.

Interior features are aimed at driver comfort and ease of use, with standard equipment including air conditioning, auto-adjusting headlights, and a practical cabin layout. On the safety front, all models come equipped with ABS brakes and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD).

Support for the Truck Mate is backed by Foton’s national dealer network of 55 outlets, as well as a dedicated parts and service ecosystem managed through a central Parts Distribution Centre. This infrastructure is intended to ensure fast service turnaround and broad coverage for business owners across the country.

The launch of the Truck Mate forms part of Foton’s strategy to combine its global manufacturing presence in over 110 countries with a local focus on job creation, skills development, and market-aligned transport solutions.