Fortnite players in line for $1000-a-day prize pool

Skrmiish, the app-driven competitive gaming platform, is hosting its first global event for Fortnite players — the Skrmiish Challenger Series (SCS) — from 25 to 29 January 2021.

PC Fortnite players will have the opportunity to win a share of a daily $1000 prize pool and play with their heroes.

Featured Fortnite streamers from around the world have been invited to participate in the SCS and challenge their communities to battle it out on the daily leaderboard.

The featured global streamers who will be participating in the event are:

Each daily leaderboard will be open to play for 8 hours with the top 10 placements securing cash prizes.

Players can create their own lobbies or use the app’s auto-matchmaking feature to play against anyone currently on the leaderboard by wagering leaderboard points (LP), the Skrmiish in-app points system. The winner takes all and climbs up the leaderboard. The more LP won, the higher the chances of securing a cash prize.

To take part in the Skrmiish Challenger Series, visit skrmiish.gg to download the desktop client and register. Once complete, download the beta version of the app on the App Store or Google Play Store. Then, login to the app with the registration credentials and get ready for the first Skrmiish.

Click here to learn more.