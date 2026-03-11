‘Solasta II’ rolls into Early Access

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A new party ventures to Neokos in a tabletop-inspired adventure of exploration and tactical combat.

The tactical adventure game Solasta II launches into Early Access on Steam today (12 March 2026). The sequel to Solasta: Crown of the Magister focuses on translating the rules and feel of tabletop roleplaying into a digital format.

The story takes place decades after the defeat of the Sorak, the threat faced in the first game. A new group of adventurers travels to the distant continent of Neokos in search of redemption tied to a shared family legacy. The journey unfolds as an ancient and enigmatic force known as the Shadwyn begins spreading corruption across the land.

Players can create and guide a party of four characters, shaping their abilities and play styles according to familiar tabletop mechanics. Combat emphasises positioning, spellcasting, stealth, and class abilities such as sneak attacks and smites. Encounters rely heavily on dice-based systems, reflecting the structure of traditional tabletop campaigns where chance and strategy work together to determine outcomes.

Exploration expands beyond the structure of the first game. The continent of Neokos can be explored more freely, allowing players to reveal locations across the map as they travel. Adventurers may follow established roads between settlements or venture into the wilderness in search of hidden encounters and discoveries.

Player decisions shape how the story unfolds throughout the campaign. Dialogue options, exploration choices, and combat outcomes influence the direction of the adventure, while the game’s dice driven systems continue to determine the fate of the party.

The voice cast includes Devora Wilde as Deorcas Colwall, Ben Starr (BAFTA-nominated for Expedition 33) as Rickard Colwall, Ellen Thomas as Anabasia, and Amelia Tyler (BAFTA-nominated for Hades II) as Shadwyn.

Where to play Solasta II

Solasta II, developed by Tactical Adventures, is available on PC via Steam.