FNB adds new tap-to-pay for Huawei

Photo courtesy Swoo.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Swoo Pay gives both Android and Huawei users a secure way to make contactless transactions using FNB or RMB Private Bank cards.

FNB and RMB Private Bank customers using Huawei or Android devices can now access a new safe and secure contactless payment option via Swoo Pay.

Huawei customers with NFC enabled Huawei devices running HarmonyOS or AndroidOS without Google Services can link their FNB virtual or physical cards to Swoo Pay and ‘tap to pay’ at contactless enabled ATM or point of sale.

“As a digital innovation leader, we are always looking for secure and convenient digital payment options for all our customers across the continuum,” says Senzo Nsibande, CEO of card at FNB. “Over the years, we have consistently focused on giving all our customers choice and increased access to a wider variety of digital payment solutions. The enablement of Swoo Pay makes contactless payments more accessible to those customers using Huawei devices.”

FNB says it has experienced exponential growth in contactless payments. As of August 2025, total retail spend through FNB-enabled digital wallets passed R200-billion, reflecting the growing shift towards contactless transactions via smart devices.

Notably, 58% of these purchases were made using the FNB Virtual Card, underscoring its popularity among customers. Digital wallet transaction volumes have grown by over 42% year-on-year (August 2024 vs August 2025) and 38% year-on-year (financial years 2024 vs 2025). Digital wallet spend now accounts for 25% of all retail customer spend.

“Our investment in modernising our card platform has enabled us to introduce innovative world-class payment solutions,” says Nsibande. “The bank issues virtual debit and credit cards with industry leading security measures such as tokenisation, dynamic CVV, and 3D Secure authentication on the FNB Banking App. These enhanced capabilities have allowed customers to use virtual cards in their digital wallet of choice, effectively digitising the way they transact daily.”

Jason Viljoen, FNB card digitisation head, says: “The addition of Swoo Pay to our growing list of digital wallet partners provides a contactless payment solution for those FNB customers using NFC enabled Huawei devices, a few of which have faced challenges in accessing contactless payments functionality due to Google Service restrictions.

“Customers can simply add their virtual card on the Swoo Pay app and once successfully activated, tap to pay at any contactless point of sale. The use of an FNB Virtual Card provides customers with digital-led convenience, safety, and control while benefiting from great rewards.”

Swoo CEO Kirill Gorynya says: “We’re excited to partner with FNB to extend contactless payments through Swoo Pay to users of a wider range of mobile devices including Huawei smartphones. This collaboration eliminates technological barriers while offering customers a dual benefit: maintaining all FNB card privileges plus access to the unique Swoo Tokenback loyalty programme, which returns up to 90% of purchase value as digital tokens.

“Our mission is making financial technology accessible to everyone, regardless of device choice, and together with FNB, we’re creating a more inclusive digital payment future for South Africans.”

FNB customers can access Swoo Pay by downloading the Swoo digital wallet App from the AppGallery for HarmonyOS, or Google Play Store for AndroidOS. Users can add a virtual card and follow the prompts to securely activate the service via the banking app or call centre. Once activated, they can use ‘tap to pay’ at contactless points of sale.