FNB app boosts self-development

FNB is expanding it’s financial and lifestyle solutions promising to improve their customers lives. It has launched a comprehensive range of solutions on the FNB App with new eBucks and FNB Connect partners.

FNB has expanded its education and self-development offering with partners such as Extramarks, which offers digital learning solutions up to matric, and BiB, which provides a curated audio library of children’s books in various African languages as well as a free audio/graphic series dedicated to 100 fearless, influential, and successful South African women. QuickBus is also available on the FNB App for booking bus trips with major bus operators on the continent, as is the Entertainer, which offers Buy 1 Get 1 Free deal on fine dining. Qualifying customers will be equally delighted with the addition of ARC as a new eBucks partner for their luxury beauty and self-care needs. They can earn up to either 15% or 30% back in eBucks on global and local premium brands across skincare, make-up, fragrances, and accessories, depending on their transactional account and reward level.

New to FNB Connect is a wireless LTE data offering that gives customers access to larger data bundles at affordable prices. This addition to the FNB Connect data portfolio, gives customers access to greater amounts of data for entertainment, education, gaming, work, and collaboration while on the go, at home or at a place of business. FNB Connect also introduces Smart Home Deals on the FNB App, where customers and their families can conveniently and affordably manage the inside and outside of their homes with the latest high-end security products from the ring as well as smart home offers from Xiaomi.

“These new solutions and partnerships are part of our ongoing effort to provide more value to our customers,” says Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail. “They will go a long way towards helping customers reduce the rising burden of household expenses, particularly for necessities such as education, travel, home improvements and affordable data. This aligns with our distinct focus on assisting customers in unlocking financial capacity in their budgets through meaningful benefits in collaboration with partners across eBucks and FNB Connect.”

The full range of new value propositions is as follows:

Extramarks – learner support to help families realise their dreams and aspirations

Access to and the cost of education remains a challenge for families across the country. As a result, FNB is going beyond banking to support the dreams and aspirations of its customers with a complimentary subscription for interactive learning support from Grade R to 12 valued at over R2000. Customers can activate this service under eBucks on the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps.

BiB – Audio library that celebrates, and showcases African stories by African voices

Customers can now use the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps to subscribe to an audio library with an exhaustive selection of authentic African books and audio series for just R159.99 per month. The offer also includes an exchange of 1-4 titles, and users can download their favourite content for a leisurely experience. Payment can be in Rands or eBucks, with an average book price of R250 and even less for children’s books. Additionally, customers get free access to an audio graphic series of literary sketches by renowned author, James-Brent Styan, paying tribute to 100 fearless South African women on their journey to success. The service is available under the eBucks tab on the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps, and the first 30 000 subscribers will receive one free title.

QuickBus – Helping you skip that bus queue

The addition of QuickBus to the travel options on the FNB or RMB Private Bank apps gives customers, their families and their businesses the convenience to compare, book, and pay for bus trips with major bus operators across the African continent via a trusted platform. QuickBus offers trips across 6,500 African destinations with over 100 bus operators, and customers can pay in Rands, save money by paying with eBucks, or use a combination of Rands and eBucks. The new offering complements the existing travel offering, which includes discounted flights, car rentals, and access to Slow Lounges for qualifying customers. The travel options are accessible via eBucks on the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps.

ARC: For the love of beauty

Customers who hold FNB’s Premier Account could earn up to 15% back in eBucks and FNB Private Clients, FNB Private Wealth, and RMB Private Bank transactional accounts could earn up to 30% back in eBucks when making point of sale or online purchases from any ARC stores across the country. Customers will also be able to spend their eBucks from September. ARC is your one-stop beauty wonderland offering unique store experiences, expert service and over 100 luxury beauty brands across skincare, makeup, fragrance, body, grooming and accessories. Look to Huda Beauty, Chanel, Dermalogica, Atkinsons, Fenty Beauty and more.

Entertainer: ‘Buy ONE and get ONE free’ provider of dining, restaurants and various other entertainment offerings

FNB has a longstanding relationship with Entertainer, the number one ‘Buy ONE and get ONE free’ provider of dining, restaurants, and various other entertainment offerings. To provide customers with added value and convenience, they will now be able to register, view and activate their restaurant Entertainer deals on the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps. To date, the partnership has achieved over 400,000 subscriptions and given R50 million worth of value to FNB customers in the ‘Buy ONE get ONE free’ deals and over R1bn in subscription value.

FNB Connect: Wireless LTE plans

The new LTE offers are available as a Top Up plan on a month-to-month basis for retail and select business customers. The plans provide larger volumes of data to power customers’ needs for entertainment, education, gaming, work and collaboration while on the go, at home or at a place of business. Customers can use this data in; a Smart device (phone or tablet), MiFi (mobile Wi-Fi) or router.

FNB Connect wireless LTE plans include:

5GB at R89 per for individual customers, R84 for business clients

10GB at R139 for individual customers, R130 for business clients

20GB at R199 for individual customers, R190 for business clients

30GB at R299 for individual customers, R280 for business clients

50GB at R449 for individual customers, R420 for business clients

FNB Connect: ‘Smart Home Deals’ at affordable prices for high-end tech products

The ‘Smart Home Deals’ on the FNB App is made possible by a partnership between FNB Connect and ring, a provider of high-tech home security solutions and accessories, as well as Xiaomi, which is a popular electronics brand known for producing high-quality technology products. Purchasing the products through the FNB App’s 24-month deals is cheaper than purchasing them over 24 months at retail stores. To access the ‘Smart Home Deals’, customers click on Product Shop on the FNB App and go to Connect Shop.

“We’re encouraged to continue adding even more value to customers who have a relationship with us. Our success in this regard has earned us international recognition with eBucks named the best in the world for the use of technology across all loyalty programmes. In addition, FNB Connect’s digital platform disruption in telecommunications has earned it a joint first place as the Digital MVNO of the Year at the global MVNO Awards,” says Makanjee.