Bridgestone and Microsoft accelerate tyre analytics

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bridgestone will enhance the use of the Connected Vehicle Platform on the Microsoft Azure cloud for its connected tyres and mobility solutions worldwide

The Connected Vehicle Platform on the Microsoft Azure cloud, which Bridgestone has used since 2020, will be at the heart of a collaboration to use the Microsoft Azure cloud to accelerate development.

Advanced and predictive maintenance analytics deliver greater productivity and efficiency for customers. Using Azure will enable Bridgestone to create value for customers, primarily global fleet and OEM customers, by integrating advanced tyre analytics to understand better tyre wear and casing health to maximise tyre retreading and inform when tyre maintenance may be needed. Both companies will use the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform to capture and analyse tyre data in real-time as part of a fully integrated vehicle ecosystem.

“We know that uptime, driver safety, and total cost of ownership are paramount for fleets, for example,” says Paolo Ferrari, joint global chief operating officer of Bridgestone Corporation.

“The Connected Vehicle Platform allows us to provide insights through each of these lenses, as well as others, using data directly from the tyre to unlock value that otherwise remains trapped.”

Bridgestone will also build new cloud capabilities using Azure that further streamline and modernize the company’s core tyre business and IT operations, including workplace productivity. Bridgestone will use Microsoft solutions to strengthen operational effectiveness and deliver increased flexibility and scalability across enterprise tools and platforms. Improved agility across core infrastructure will result in a quicker expansion of tyre-centric solutions to the customer, enhanced efficiencies and collaboration across the enterprise, more robust governance and security, and overall operational cost savings.