Meet Sam the travel roboman

The new AI virtual assistant aims to tackle travel challenges faced by South African businesses.

A new AI assistant is bringing adaptive technology to corporate travel for South African businesses. Named Sam, the conversational platform uses machine learning to support business travellers by anticipating their needs.

Sam, developed by travel management company FCM, adapts through ongoing interactions. It offers personalised recommendations for tasks such as updating itineraries in response to flight delays and verifying compliance with company travel policies.

Sam is integrated into the FCM proprietary platform, app, and browser extension. It is designed to address common challenges faced by SA business travellers. These include monitoring security wait times at OR Tambo International Airport, confirming visa requirements for urgent travel, and providing real-time updates on weather-related disruptions in cities like Cape Town. The system offers travel budget guidance based on current exchange rates and local supplier pricing, while ensuring adherence to company policies.

Sam’s key benefits include:

Real-time assistance: The system provides immediate responses to common travel queries, including airport security wait times and visa requirements, helping travellers stay informed and prepared.

Personalised recommendations: Sam adjusts its suggestions based on user behaviour and preferences, such as recommending suitable flight options or highlighting applicable loyalty benefits.

Cross-platform accessibility: Available via mobile, desktop, and chat interfaces, Sam maintains a consistent user experience regardless of device or channel.

Support during disruptions: During travel interruptions such as delays or cancellations, Sam proactively surfaces relevant information, including rebooking options, travel policies, and contact details, without requiring user prompts.

Data security and compliance: The platform is built with centralised privacy protocols to safeguard user information and ensure compliance with corporate travel requirements.

Customisable management tools: Sam’s interactions can be tailored to meet organisational goals, giving travel managers the flexibility to shape employee experiences while supporting travel programme objectives.

Mummy Mafojane, GM of FCM South Africa.

“There’s a lot of noise about AI in the market right now, but we’re focused on delivering practical solutions that solve actual problems our clients face every day,” says Mummy Mafojane, GM of FCM South Africa.

“South African corporates need agility, whether it’s handling last-minute schedule changes, navigating regional disruptions, or staying on top of evolving visa regulations. Sam cuts through the admin burden with instant, intelligent support that keeps their teams moving efficiently.”

The launch responds to increased demand from SA companies for digital tools that can adapt to evolving business conditions. Sam offers functionality beyond standard queries, including real-time tracking of employee travel for duty-of-care purposes and configurable management features that support travel programme objectives and operational efficiency.

Context-specific

Sam is designed to support a wide range of user needs across different roles in the travel process. Travellers can receive information such as current security wait times at airports or available loyalty benefits for upcoming trips. Travel bookers can check the location of employees, such as identifying who is currently in a specific city, or request immediate assistance from an agent.

Travel managers can access oversight tools, including queries about international travel activity within their teams or the status of support requests. The system applies centralised data privacy protocols to protect user information while maintaining consistent functionality across devices, whether accessed on mobile at airports or on desktop computers at company headquarters.

Mafojane says: “Our market is ready for technology that does more than digitise old processes. it needs to deliver real value by reducing friction.”

For more information visit: https://www.fcmtravel.com/en