Fly-In safaris go under the hammer, for a wild cause

Photo courtesy Karoo.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bidding is open for two luxury getaways, each supporting vital conservation flights across Southern Africa.

Two luxury fly-in getaways are being auctioned online to raise funds for wildlife and environmental missions in Southern Africa.

The Wings for the Wild auction series offers bidders a chance to win exclusive travel experiences for two: a two-night Karoo escape and a two-night Kruger safari. Each package includes a private air journey and promises an immersive stay in some of the region’s most iconic natural settings.

All proceeds from the auctions will go toward conservation efforts across Southern Africa, supporting the work of The Bateleurs, a nonprofit organisation of volunteer pilots who provide aerial assistance for environmental missions. These include relocating endangered species, monitoring habitat loss, and offering flight support to conservation organisations working to protect the region’s natural heritage. Bidding closes on 6 August 2025.

The Karoo experience

The Karoo getaway offers a private return flight with Africa Sky Runners and a two-night stay at Tzamenkomst River Lodge, located along the Orange River between Colesberg and the Gariep Dam. The winning bidder and a guest will travel by air over the expansive Karoo landscape before arriving at this secluded lodge known for its tranquillity and natural beauty.

Tzamenkomst River Lodge provides a quiet retreat surrounded by wide open spaces, riverside trails, and opportunities for kayaking along the Orange River. Its accommodation blends comfort with the region’s rugged charm, offering a peaceful environment to experience the Karoo. The journey is made possible by Africa Sky Runners, a provider of private air safaris that connects travellers to remote locations across Southern Africa. With a focus on flexibility and safety, they specialise in flying guests to some of the continent’s most untouched destinations.

The Kruger experience

The Kruger getaway includes a private return flight with Africa Sky Runners and a two-night stay at Kruger Shalati – The Train on the Bridge. The winning bidder and a guest will fly into the Kruger National Park and spend two nights suspended above the Sabie River in a restored luxury train, surrounded by some of South Africa’s most iconic wildlife.

Kruger Shalati blends contemporary comfort with historic charm, offering a one-of-a-kind stay aboard a train permanently stationed on the Selati Bridge. Guests enjoy panoramic views, fine dining, and the unique experience of sleeping above a river that attracts abundant wildlife. Travel is provided by Africa Sky Runners, specialists in private air safaris across Southern Africa, known for their safe, personalised flights into remote and extraordinary destinations.