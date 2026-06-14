Booming SA youth side hustles face credit gap

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

South Africa’s side hustle economy has boomed so much that it’s officially evolved from a survival mechanism into a structured digital force. Among 18- to 29-year-olds, 75% now have multiple sources of income as of 2025. But, as these micro-entrepreneurs attempt to scale their operations – perhaps to buy in bulk, invest in better equipment, or fund a larger delivery run – they hit a wall. The credit market is the engine room of the South African economy, but for these aspiring business owners, the door to that room remains locked.

The 2025 Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor (OMSIM) revealed that 57% of all employed South Africans – not just those 18 – 29 years of age – now have more than one source of income. Alongside this, Xero’s State of South African Small Business 2025 report indicates that 83% of small enterprises managed to grow their revenue over the past year as the boom continues.

These figures illustrate a highly active, ambitious economic engine. As inspiring as thriving small business activity is, and the positive effects it has for millions, the real economic shifts rely on small businesses scaling and becoming larger businesses. That’s when economic activity also turns into active job creation.

Despite the rapid digitisation of banking, approximately 50% of the country’s economically active population is effectively “invisible” to traditional lending models. These are individuals earning and transacting daily, but because they lack a thick credit file of historical formal data, legacy systems see only a blank space. For the banking sector, this represents a massive, untapped market share being left on the table.

Turning this vibrant side hustle economy into a visible and profitable growth engine requires moving toward an orchestrated, AI-first approach to credit.

Using a better lens to see alternative data

A common misconception is that expanding credit to the underbanked requires a lowering of risk standards. In a volatile economic climate, that is a risk no responsible financial organisation is willing to take, and which the National Credit Act of 2005 strictly protects against. The shift we are seeing today is about using a better lens to accurately assess risk where paper trails are thin.

Traditional credit scoring relies on a narrow, retrospective view. AI-first lending, powered by a composable architecture like our eMACH.ai platform, allows institutions to leverage a vast ecosystem of alternative data. The exact digital footprints side-hustlers are creating – from e-commerce platform transactions and digital wallet payments, to utility records and telco data – can now be plugged in via thousands of APIs to build a real-time picture of economic behaviour; the way it actually happens in today’s world.

Applying First Principles Thinking to credit means looking for patterns of reliability rather than demanding a decade-old mortgage history. This intelligent inclusion allows a credit provider to safely grant a loan to a micro-entrepreneur based on their actual, current cash-flow consistency – regardless of the medium on which those financial records exist.

Solving the micro-loan cost-to-serve crisis

Even when the risk is accurately understood, the economics of lending often break down at the smaller end of the market. A seller looking to upgrade their side hustle may only need a R5 000 capital injection. In a traditional environment, the manual handoffs, physical documentation, and human interventions required to process a loan stay relatively constant, whether the loan is for R500 000 or R5 000.

This operational heaviness generally makes micro-lending a loss-leader for many banks. Mission statements and cultural shifts alone cannot overcome this mathematical barrier.

This is where the shift to cloud-native microservices completely alters the commercial viability of micro-lending. By using an elementalised architecture, organisations can automate the heavy lifting of the lending journey from origination to collections. Moving to a modular, automated framework can lower operational costs by 30% to 40%. Suddenly, the R5 000 loan that was previously too expensive to process manually becomes a profitable, scalable product, allowing banks to safely finance the lower tiers of the digital economy.

The end of the black box

As we integrate AI into these critical financial decisions, the trust concern must be addressed directly, too. Consumers and regulators are rightfully wary of algorithms that reach conclusions without explainable logic. In South Africa, where fairness and transparency are non-negotiable, “the computer said no” is an unacceptable answer for a denied loan application.

The solution is Governed Intelligence, specifically through Explainable AI (XAI). The models we invest in are designed to provide clear reason codes for every decision. If a loan is rejected or a specific limit is set, the system outputs the governed data points that led to that outcome. This ensures the bank remains compliant and defensible, while empowering the consumer with the exact information they need to improve their financial standing.

When properly designed as an architectural requirement, AI reduces human bias by applying consistent, data-driven logic. It ensures transparency, role-based governance, and continuous monitoring for unintended outcomes.

Orchestrating a visible future

The concept of a loan as a static, standalone product is quickly starting to feel antiquated. Credit is moving toward becoming a fluid, contextual event embedded directly into the customer’s life and digital platforms.

The institutions that will dominate this landscape are those that recognise their core infrastructure is a strategic growth lever. By embracing a composable, intelligent architecture, South African banks can stop trying to patch the legacy models that exclude half the population. Instead, they can start financing the side hustle revolution, ensuring every economically active citizen is visible, valued, and banked.