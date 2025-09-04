The Conjuring saga ends with the Warrens’ final case

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Last Rites’ draws together threads from across the horror film’s history while adding new scares.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the final movie in the long-running supernatural horror franchise, is screening in Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro cinemas from today (5 September 2025).

The sequel brings back Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, the paranormal investigators who have anchored the series since its debut in 2013. The Warrens face a new case, one that is darker and more emotionally charged than those before it. The film explores themes of faith, loss, and the fight against evil, bringing more than a decade of eery stories to an end.

The Conjuring franchise has become one of the most successful in contemporary horror, spawning interconnected films including Annabelle, The Nun, and The Curse of La Llorona. Last Rites features references to earlier entries, revisiting some of the series’ most recognisable elements while introducing new threats. From Annabelle’s presence to echoes of past hauntings, the film serves as a continuation of the universe while bringing the Warrens’ story to a close.

Image courtesy Warner Bros.

Wilson and Farmiga’s performances remain central to the franchise’s appeal. Their portrayals of the Warrens have balanced vulnerability and strength, grounding the supernatural plots with human emotion. In Last Rites, their characters are pushed further than ever, facing the cumulative weight of every case that came before.

Director Michael Chaves, who previously worked on The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Curse of La Llorona, returns to helm the project. His work is marked by an emphasis on atmosphere, creeping dread, and sound design that heightens the tension.