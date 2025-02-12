L5R universe gets first game

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In Shadowveil, a roguelite strategy game that is the first video game set in the Legend of the Five Rings (L5R) universe, releases on Steam on 4 March 2025.

L5R is a richly woven fantasy setting that spans multiple forms of media, including a collectible card game, role-playing games, and various fiction works. In the game, players battle against supernatural forces with a squad of elite samurai.

Story

Set in the feudal fantasy world of Rokugan, Shadowveil places players in command of the Crab Clan, the empire’s staunch defenders against the growing darkness beyond the Carpenter Wall. As a Commander, players recruit elite samurai and engage in strategic battles against monstrous foes from the Shadowlands.

The game introduces a roguelite structure where players manage a growing roster of warriors and customise their abilities using a card-based system. Each decision shapes combat strategies, whether engaging enemies head-on or executing a tactical retreat to regroup.

Rokugan is a world of warring clans, mystical spellcasters, and intricate courtly politics. While the empire’s factions compete for influence, the true enemy lies in the Shadowlands, where demonic forces threaten to invade.

Gameplay

Shadowveil blends tactical turn-based battles with deck-building mechanics. Players can recruit and command squads of warriors, each with their own customisable skill sets. Cards influence battlefield behaviour, allowing for varied strategic approaches.

As the campaign progresses, players can unlock stronger heroes, enhanced abilities, and new items, enabling them to face increasingly formidable adversaries. The game’s roguelite elements encourage replayability, with each playthrough offering different challenges and opportunities.

* Visit the Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings: website here.