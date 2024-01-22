Wheels of the Week: Jeep goes electric

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Wagoneer S promises style, speed and sophistication in a 4xe SUV, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Jeep is not a brand we usually associate with cutting edge technology, but that is changing. Fast.

This year, it is set to launch its first global battery-electric vehicle (BEV): the Jeep Wagoneer S. Don’t rush to your nearest dealer, though. It will first be sold in the USA late this year – in the American autumn – and then rolled out to key markets around the world.

Aside from being a BEV, the Wagoneer S offers standard 4xe – plug-in hybrid – capability, which translates into all-terrain management, 600 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds.

According to Stellantis, “The new Jeep Wagoneer S is part of the Jeep brand’s ongoing global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4×4 in pursuit of the brand’s vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. The plan is in full support of the net zero carbon emissions targets set by Stellantis during the Dare Forward 2030 long-term strategic plan.”

A PHEV version, the Grand Wagoneer 4xe, is also expected this year.

Jeep’s current 4xe models available in the USA include the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe, equipped with a PHEV (Plug-in hybrid EV) powertrain with 2.0L DOHC DI Turbo I4 engine that delivers 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

The Wrangler will also be updated to a fully-electric model, to be called the Recon, rolling off the production lines towards the end of 2024. It will be joined by the Jeep Avenger, an entry-level compact SUV, with a 400 km electric battery range.

Dare I say it? Off-roading is going to be electrifiying.