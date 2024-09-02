Festival of fun features motoring highlights

Pic: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Sheryl Goldstuck spent a jam-packed day at the Festival of Motoring, and found two highlights.

Amid a sea of shiny new cars, two models stood out at last week’s Festival of Motoring at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit.

In the Festival’s whirlwind of excitement, which showcases the latest offerings of the automotive world, the Suzuki Swift and the Volkswagen T-Cross were my highlights.

These compact gems offered a delightful blend of style, practicality, and performance.

The Suzuki Swift, a perennial favourite among South African drivers, proved once again why it is a force to be reckoned with. Its sleek, new design, coupled with a peppy engine, made it a standout on the festival grounds. I was drawn to its compact size and agile handling, making it perfect for city driving and weekend getaways. The Swift’s interior was surprisingly spacious, with comfortable seats and plenty of storage compartments.

The Volkswagen T-Cross, a newer addition to the crossover segment, made a strong impression with its modern styling and versatile features. An elevated ride height and rugged exterior gave it a sense of adventure, while a spacious interior offered plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The T-Cross’s infotainment system, which features a touchscreen display, was easy to use.

Pic: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

While the Swift and T-Cross were undoubtedly the stars of the show, the Festival of Motoring had plenty more to offer.

Ghana Msibi, CEO of Wesbank, gave an informative overview of where the economy of South Africa is headed. His insight and knowledge of the South African political situation highlighted the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on car sales.

Ford unveiled its 7th generation Mustang GT and, while it is inspired by a steed, it purrs like a lion.

Volvo showcased the variations we can expect from its fleet, with a touch of true South African colours and features.

BYD was not going to be left behind with its line-up of electric vehicles. BYD vehicles are appealing and comfortable. It is no wonder they have such high sales figures throughout the world.

Finally, BAIC unveiled the Beijing X55 Plus. The predecessor, the Beijing X55, has been very popular in South Africa. It is a sleek vehicle with all the bells and whistles needed for a comfortable drive.

From classic car displays to thrilling driving experiences, there was something for every taste in speed. The festival was a celebration of automotive passion.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.