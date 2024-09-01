Toyota showcases mobility during Paralympic Games

The official opening of the Toyota Inclusive Mobility Park in Paris.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Inclusive Mobility Park in Paris features innovations that make mobility accessible and enjoyable for anyone, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

From Hydrogen cartridge technology to “micro-mobility”, inclusive technology is one of the winners in the Paralympic Games currently under way in Paris.

Throughout Paris, electric and hybrid vehicles are highly visible, along with accessibility solutions and an atmosphere of inclusiveness. Nowhere is this more visible than at the Toyota Inclusive Mobility Park, a showcase of mobility solutions running throughout the 2024 Paralympic Games, which ends on 8 September.

The park opened on 24 July 2024 near the Eiffel Tower and, while access is currently by invitation, it will be open to the public on 9 and 10 September.

Toyota had a dual motive for setting up the park: both to showcase its vision of mobility for all, and to advance a vision of becoming a “mobility company”, first declared six years ago by company president Akio Toyoda.

This is also the basis of Toyota being named worldwide mobility partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

GadgetWheels tried out several of the inclusivity devices being demonstrated, including the Yosh-E, which converts a traditional wheelchair into an electric vehicle by attaching a motorised third wheel fitted with an accelerator, reverse gears and mechanical brake.

Less mechanically impressive but more futuristic, we went for an autonomous test ride on the WHILL, an autonomous electric wheelchair. It can be preprogrammed to follow a defined route or controlled from a tablet.

The e-magazine MedicalExpo summed up the ingenuity of the WHILL: “In large spaces like airports, the wheelchair can be programmed to navigate users directly to their departure gate. For those who prefer more independence, the wheelchair can also be manually controlled.

“The system can detect obstacles and automatically stop to avoid collisions. The unique front wheels are designed to facilitate sharp turns, while the rear wheels handle the primary steering, ensuring stability and precise maneuverability. Once its task is completed, the wheelchair can autonomously return to its starting point.”

Toyota also showcased:

Toyota battery electric vehicles such as the Accessible People Mover (APM), designed to be used in- and around the Athletes Village and competition sites to transport athletes and spectators.

Last-mile micro mobility solutions, such as C+Walk , C+Walk and Yosh-E. These are compact and easy-to-use devices that can assist people with different mobility needs in urban environments and are in use during Paris 2024.

Innovative mobility solutions created by partners and startups that Toyota supports, such as self-balancing personal transporter by Genny or a first-of-a-kind wheelchair brake system by Eppur.

Hydrogen (H2) cartridge technology, bringing hydrogen power to daily life – and a H2 cartridge-powered cargo bike to showcase this technology.

“As the worldwide mobility partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Toyota has elevated the mobility experience at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024,” said Glenn Crompton, vice president of marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM).

“Showcasing these ground-breaking inclusive mobility products, forms part of our commitment to ensure that athletes, their families, staff, volunteers, and spectators can navigate the Games effortlessly, sustainably, and safely.”

The company has implemented an athletics inititaive called the Global Team Toyota Athletes Programme, which aims “to support and uplift athletes in their quest for excellence on the grand stage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games”.

TSAM is backing two exceptional South African Paralympians: Puseletso Mabote, competing in the athletics T63 100m and long jump; and Louzanne Coetzee, contending in the T11 1500m and F11 marathon.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the achievements of Puseletso and Louzanne,” said Crompton. “Training for any tournament, especially one as big as representing your country on a global stage, is no small feat. It takes a lot of determination and sacrifice. We are committed to supporting their journey towards excellence.”

Global Team Toyota Athletes consist of athletes who have been selected from various countries because they share Toyota’s philosophies and values, such as challenge, continuous improvement, sincerity, teamwork, humility, gratitude, accountability and honesty. The athletes ignite the “Start Your Impossible” philosophy whenever they compete in their respective sports.

The Global Team Toyota Athletes Programme embodies the idea that when people are free to move, anything is possible. By supporting athletes worldwide, Toyota zays, it strives to break down barriers, challenge the status quo, and empower individuals to overcome obstacles.

“The Start Your Impossible’ campaign reflects our belief that mobility goes beyond cars; it is about overcoming challenges and making dreams come true,” said Crompton. “Through the Global Team Toyota Athletes Programme, we aim to empower athletes to push their limits and achieve the impossible.”

T1o learn more about the “Toyota Start Your Impossible” campaign, visit https://www.startyourimpossible.com.

* Arthur Goldstuck was a guest of Toyota at the Paralympic Games. Watch this space for more in depth coverage of the technology on show.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.

