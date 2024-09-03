Volvo e-truck will deliver 600km range

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The next-generation heavy-duty electric truck represents a breakthrough for long-distance transport with zero tailpipe emissions.

Up to 600 km on one single charge. That’s how far Volvo’s next-generation heavy-duty electric truck will be able to drive. The longer range, says Volvo, represents a breakthrough for long-distance transport with zero tailpipe emissions as the electrification of heavy trucks continues across the world.

The new long-range version of the Volvo FH Electric will be released during the second half of 2025. It will be able to reach up to 600km on one charge, allowing transport companies to operate electric trucks on interregional and long-distance routes and to drive a full working day without having to recharge.

“Our new electric flagship will be a great complement to our wide range of electric trucks and enable zero-exhaust emission transport also for the longer distances,” says Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks. “It will be a great solution for transport companies with a high annual mileage on their trucks and with a strong commitment to reduce CO2.”

New driveline technology

The enabler for the 600km range is Volvo’s new driveline technology, the so-called e-axle, which creates space for significantly more battery capacity onboard. More efficient batteries, a further improved battery management system and overall efficiency of the powertrain also contribute to the extended range.

Volvo Trucks is a global leader in medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks with eight battery-electric models in their portfolio. The wide product range makes it possible to electrify city and regional distribution, construction, waste management and, soon, long distance transport. Volvo has so far delivered more than 3,800 electric trucks to customers in 46 countries.

“The transport sector represents seven percent of global carbon emissions,” says Alm. “Battery-electric trucks are important tools to reduce the climate footprint. Besides the important environmental gains that electric trucks bring, they offer truck drivers a much better working environment, with much lower levels of noise and vibrations.”

Volvo Trucks aims to reach its net-zero emissions target by 2040 using a three-path technology strategy. The three-path technology approach is built on battery electric, fuel cell electric and combustion engines that run on renewable fuels like green hydrogen, biogas or HVO (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil).