Basic phones get smarter AI

What is it?

The baby of the S25 family, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, released in September 2025, offers an AI experience to a broader audience. This new edition brings the latest style and hardware upgrades, and maintains a modern, refined design, making only a minor shift from its predecessor, the S24 FE. Positioned as an affordable choice, it still delivers powerful performance.

The device features a slim and sophisticated design, boasting an Armor Aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protecting the display. Weighing only 190 grams and measuring 7.4 mm in thickness, its sleek profile is impressive. It carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability and prolonged use. The phone is available in a selection of colors: Icy blue, White, Jet black, and Navy. The Icy blue model I reviewed had a stunning, vibrant color that felt luxurious.

Under the hood, the device functions on the Exynos 2400 chipset, the same powerful processor found in the flagship S24 series. This makes it strong for gaming, multitasking, and handling demanding applications. I previously reviewed the Samsung Tab S10 FE that functions on Android 15, fueled by an Exynos 1580 chipset, and I’ve seen a great improvement on this device. The phone is powered by Android 16,and it is designed to have multiple apps running without draining the battery. The S25 FE has 8GB if RAM and 128GB of storage, ensuring smooth operation for a high volume of apps. Howecer, since there is no memory card slot, the internal storage cannot be expanded.

Samsung promises seven years of OS upgrades and security updates on this device. It comes preloaded with the latest Google AI apps, including Google Gemini, delivering smarter, more intuitive performance. A notable drawback is that the device can overheat in hot temperatures or after extensive use.

The visual experience is delivered by a large 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster technology, ensuring clarity and visibility even in bright conditions. Complementing the display are loud stereo speakers that deliver a rich surround sound experience, making media consumption enjoyable. The phone’s sheer volume ensures it commands attention the moment it rings.

The S25 FE sports a versatile and powerful camera system. The main lens is a high-resolution 50MP shooter with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) for clear, stable shots. This is paired with a 12MP ultrawide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and OIS for clear zoomed photos. While the phone boasts a digital 30x Space Zoom, I found it shaky and unstable at maximum capacity. The 12MP front camera has also been upgraded from the previous model. It produces detailed, clear images with vibrant colors. I loved the selfies I took in the garden during daylight.

The phone is built to last through the day with its large 4,900 mAh battery. Recharging is quick, supporting 45W wired super-fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The device is packed with Samsung’s latest intelligent features under the Galaxy AI umbrella, including tools like Generative Edit and Circle to Search, bringing advanced AI capabilities directly to the user’s fingertips.

The TalkBack feature functions as a comprehensive, screen-free navigation system, making the device accessible for individuals who are blind or have low vision. It reads aloud all on-screen elements, text, buttons, and icons, as you touch or swipe, allowing users to interact with their phone confidently and independently.

While it’s a great tool for hands-free multitasking, it can be frustrating at times, it sometimes reads aloud unimportant information and also leads to a lack of privacy since people nearby can overhear sensitive data.

Its AI integration allows users to interact with Google Gemini regarding on-screen content and utilise Circle to Search, a key feature for swift information gathering. Circle to Search removes the friction of manual searching. Users simply circle, tap, or scribble on any content, an object in a photo, a name in an article, or a landmark in a video, to instantly pull up relevant search results without ever leaving the current app. This makes on-screen discovery intuitive, quick, and easily integrated into one’s daily workflow.

The device also boasts the Quick Share feature, enabling quick and effective wireless file sharing with friends. While it requires Bluetooth and Samsung Cloud to function, users can also generate a QR code or a link for a recipient to access and download files easily.

How much does it cost?

The Samsung S25 FE retails for approximately R14,999 in South Africa.

Why does it matter?

The latest devices feature embedded AI apps, giving the device an added competitive edge. The phone is lightweight and easy to carry around. The price is affordable, the device offers flagship-level performance and features. I would consider it a recommended purchase if one is looking for flagship-level performance, a wide screen, a long update commitment, and premium features without paying the highest flagship price.

Biggest negatives

The device may overheat during prolonged, intensive use.

Average battery life.

30x digital camera zoom produces shaky results at full capacity.



Biggest positives

The device is affordable.

Fits well within the Samsung ecosystem.

Fast charging.

Immersive sound with stereo speakers.

Water and dust resistant.

Strong performance for gaming and multitasking with AI features.

Excellent image quality under natural light conditions.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.