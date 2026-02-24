‘Reigns: The Witcher’ puts choices first

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new game uses a swipe-based choice mechanic to retell stories from the dark-fantasy franchise.

A new entry in the choice-driven Reigns game series is launching today (25 February 2026), with a legendary monster slayer at the story’s centre.

Reigns: The Witcher uses a swipe-based narrative format, set in the dark-fantasy world of the award-winning The Witcher franchise. The third game alone, Wild Hunt, holds a 96% “overwhelmingly positive” rating on Steam from more than 230,000 user reviews.

The new Reigns game casts players as Geralt of Rivia. The story places the witcher in a moral maze where survival hinges on each decision. Events unfold through the drunken ballads of the bard Dandelion.

Choices range from hunting monsters and upsetting locals to running a hot bath. Every decision shifts the direction of the story. These branching paths form the core of the game.

Photo courtesy Steam.

The dangerous or demeaning tasks given by the world’s colourful inhabitants can rarely be taken at face value. Dandelion’s ballads steer events in dramatic and peculiar directions, offering a vast range of storylines.

Central characters from the series, including Yen, Triss and Vesemir, accompany Geralt through the adventures. Beyond tavern tales, the “Troubadour On Tour” sections allow players to perform polished retellings of Geralt’s greatest hits away from the tavern, solving puzzles and unlocking new deeds and characters.

Progression centres on levelling up the bard’s career to create ever more epic plotlines and ultimately achieve legendary status.

Where to play Reigns: The Witcher

Reigns: The Witcher, developed by Nerial Limited in partnership with CD Projekt Red, is available to play on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC.