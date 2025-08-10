Cute mouse adventure ‘Hela’ coming to Switch 2

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The co-op puzzler, inspired by Scandinavian folklore, will release next year (2026).

Hela, an upcoming co-op adventure game, tells the enchanting story of a witch and her familiars: a gang of brave little mice. A 2026 release window and Nintendo Switch 2 availability were announced during the July Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase.

“The Nintendo Switch 2 and Hela are an ideal combination, not only because the console provides the perfect canvas for Hela’s heart-warming adventure, but the passionate Nintendo community is known for appreciating games that offer comfort and meaning – values that Hela represents,” says Eugenio Vitale, VP of publishing at Knights Peak.

Hela will also release on PC (via Steam, and Epic Games Store), and consoles (PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S).

What is Hela?

Hela is a 3D co-operative adventure game in which players take on the role of a tiny mouse familiar on a mission to save a kind witch who has fallen ill. Set in a world inspired by Scandinavian landscapes, the game combines exploration, puzzle-solving, and storytelling.

Photo supplied.

Players are tasked with venturing into the natural world to gather ingredients and brew magical potions to restore the witch’s strength. The third-person perspective game can be played solo or with others through local split-screen or online co-op.

The environment features magical forests, rugged mountain trails, and tranquil lakes, all brought to life with realistic physics and dynamic changes that reflect the adversity of the natural world. A magical backpack allows players to interact with objects, collect resources, and solve puzzles throughout the journey.

Exploration is rewarded with fragments of story that gradually reveal more about the game’s world. Acts of kindness performed during gameplay influence the environment and its characters, reinforcing the game’s focus on positive impact.

Where to play Hela?

Hela will release Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Epic Games Store in 2026.