Fallout Worlds – available now in Fallout 76

Fallout Worlds, available today for Fallout 76, offers players the tools and flexibility to create, customise, and explore Appalachia in more intuitive ways. Fallout Worlds introduces two new modes: Custom Worlds for Fallout 1st members and Public Worlds designed by Bethesda Game Studios, which are available to all Fallout 76 players.

Custom Worlds

Available to all Fallout 1st members along with up to seven of their invited friends, Custom Worlds allows players to access a laundry list of gameplay settings and modifiers to truly make Appalachia their own. Change everything from combat rules and C.A.M.P. restrictions to weather effects and visual filters. A small sample of these settings include:

Proximity Spawner – Spawn creatures around you during your game

Happy Builder – Construct platforms and structures in otherwise inaccessible areas and change height limit on settlements

Unlimited Ammunition – Combine unlimited ammo and no reload for an endless stream of destruction

Weather Effects Controller – Control the environment by enabling fog, nuclear radiation, or Quantum Storms

Personalized Gameplay – Change PVP rules and difficulty settings

Gravity Settings – Enable ragdoll physics, turn on varying jumping heights, and turn off fall damage

Public Worlds

All Fallout 76 players can experience Public Worlds for free. Curated and hand-crafted by the team at Bethesda Game Studios, Public Worlds showcase a slice of the possibilities and experiences powered by the various customisation tools within Custom Worlds. Public Worlds will be available to all players as a rotating series of uniquely themed Fallout Worlds, each highlighting a new combination of settings available in Custom Worlds.



Whether playing on Public Worlds or Custom Worlds, players will import their character from Adventure mode. Progression in either Custom or Public Worlds remains separate from Adventure mode.



Also available today for all players is a new season, The Unstoppables! vs The Diabolicals, featuring a new seasonal progression board with tons of rewards to earn. For more information on Fallout Worlds and everything coming with this latest update, visit https://bethesda.net/en/article/4cOqyIdqkb47rdN1MfBxZw/fallout-worlds-now-live.