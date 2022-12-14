Falconeer launches free VR update

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The BAFTA-nominated game The Falconeer is on sale at a 60% discount, with existing customers offered a virtual reality version.

Steam this week played host to the surprise release of a free virtual reality update of the award winning indie game, The Falconeer.

For new players, The Falconeer is now available for a 60% discount on Steam.

Unveiled in a surprise trailer, The Falconeer in VR expands the boundaries of the Great Ursee, offering fully immersive views of the oceanic world in 3D VR, created by publisher Wired Productions and solo developer Tomas Sala.

They promise the sky: “Soar through the skies aboard a majestic warbird, engage in epic aerial dogfights, and take on the role of Falconeer, a powerful airborne warrior traversing a vast world torn apart by generations of poisonous decisions and dissent, through a new and unique perspective.”

Also from Tomas Sala and Wired Productions, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is a stand-alone city builder set in the same expansive universe as The Falconeer. Featuring limitless building, freedom and creativity, it encourages players to become the creator of their own Bulwark, a fortress against the endless Ursee and its fierce inhabitants.

* For more information, visit TheFalconeer.com.