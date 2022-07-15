Explorer: The Last Tepui – streaming on Disney+

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Alex Honnold, Mark Synnott, and National Geographic’s world-class climbing team climb a 1000-foot sheer cliff in the Amazon to find undiscovered animal species.

National Geographic’s Explorer: The Last Tepui follow elite climber Alex Honnold (Free Solo), climber Mark Synnott, and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer on a gruelling mission deep in the Amazon jungle. They attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1000-foot sheer cliff.

Their goal is to deliver legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of a massive “island in the sky” known as a tepui. The team must first trek miles of treacherous jungle terrain to help Dr Means complete his life’s work, searching the cliff wall for undiscovered animal species. The one-hour special is the newest instalment of National Geographic’s long-running Explorer series. Learn why the tepuis – much like the Galapagos – are a treasure trove of biodiversity worth protecting.



Stream Explorer: The Last Tepui on Disney+ here.