Movie of the Week
Explorer: The Last Tepui – streaming on Disney+
Alex Honnold, Mark Synnott, and National Geographic’s world-class climbing team climb a 1000-foot sheer cliff in the Amazon to find undiscovered animal species.
National Geographic’s Explorer: The Last Tepui follow elite climber Alex Honnold (Free Solo), climber Mark Synnott, and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer on a gruelling mission deep in the Amazon jungle. They attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1000-foot sheer cliff.
Their goal is to deliver legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of a massive “island in the sky” known as a tepui. The team must first trek miles of treacherous jungle terrain to help Dr Means complete his life’s work, searching the cliff wall for undiscovered animal species. The one-hour special is the newest instalment of National Geographic’s long-running Explorer series. Learn why the tepuis – much like the Galapagos – are a treasure trove of biodiversity worth protecting.
