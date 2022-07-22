Movie of the Week
Anything’s Possible – Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
This modern coming-of-age story follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year.
Anything’s Possible is a delightfully modern Gen-Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love.
The film was directed by Billy Porter. It stars Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.