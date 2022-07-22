Anything’s Possible – Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This modern coming-of-age story follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year.

Anything’s Possible is a delightfully modern Gen-Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love.

The film was directed by Billy Porter. It stars Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.