Euphoria returns to Showmax

Euphoria topped multiple “the most anticipated shows of 2022” lists, from Complex to Esquire, Mashable to Polygon. Now the first episode of its long-awaited second season is streaming on Showmax, with new episodes coming express from the US every Monday.

Sam Levinson’s ground-breaking adults-only hit series stars Zendaya (Chani in Dune, and MJ in the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies) as teenage addict Rue, trying to find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction.

It’s been two years since Season 1 concluded, and the mid-pandemic 2020/21 two-part special only made us miss it more, so it’s no surprise that the Season 2 trailer hit over 1 million views on YouTube within 12 hours when it dropped at the end of November last year.

Euphoria isn’t for everyone, and Season 2 looks set to be as controversial as the first. But the fans are, well, euphoric. As Mashable says, “Euphoria grows up in smart, spectacular Season 2… Triumphant… Stupefyingly bold… Euphoria’s intoxicating blend of striking music, visuals, and supercharged feeling makes for a dream-like watch… Zendaya is at a career-best with a performance so dazzling they might as well engrave her trophies now… An electrifying ride you won’t want to wait for.”

In addition to her 2020 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (which saw her breaking the record for the youngest ever actress to scoop the title), Zendaya also won the 2019 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Drama TV Star and a 2020 Black Reel Award for the role.

Euphoria also won 2020 Emmys for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics and for Contemporary Makeup, while the two-part special bridging the pandemic-enforced gap between seasons was nominated for a Peabody Award and three 2021 Emmys, for Cinematography, Make-up and Costume.

