CES 2022: Micro projector integrates into sleek glasses

Mass adoption of AR relies on discrete integration. Consumers aren’t prepared to put on superhero helmets, but they definitely do want eyewear that helps them to see and do their activity better. NexT is the new generation of smart eyewear platform. It fully embodies AR tech maker Activelook’s vision: a solution to deliver information in action through extra light and stylish eyewear. With NexT, any sports brand eyewear manufacturer or tech company to produce connected sports eyewear incorporating head-up display of critical data via Bluetooth. The highly customisable platform, combined with a rich and growing ecosystem of ActiveLook compatible applications, offers its partners unprecedented shortcut to creating cutting edge experiences, on the move.

Meet Engo-1: the super lightweight AR eyewear for an enhanced sports experience, powered by Activelook

The Engo-1 displays key data in the field of view, right when the wearer needs it. The Engo-1 improves the competitor’s performance and lets them focus on what matters.

The AR smart sunglasses can now provide the user with a head-up display showing their performance data in real-time as they train or compete. They weigh as little as 42g thanks to new technology developed by ActiveLook and offer a battery life of 12 hours. Cyclists, runners or triathletes no longer have to lift their wrist and check their watch, read their wearable or look at their smartphone. The ultra-light Engo-1 eyewear is THE number one asset for staying safer, feeling in control, and simply enjoying sports!

Engo has worked with top cyclists, runners and triathletes to develop a high-performance product that is comfortable to wear and looks great. Its miniaturized head-up display technology by ActiveLook makes it possible to display essential sports performance data with zero obstruction to the user’s field of vision.

A hands-free coach in AR

Onboard ActiveLook technology allows the user to get a real-time display of personalized key data in their field of vision, with no need to look at their smartphone, watch or computer. This includes metrics such as distance covered, heart rate, watts generated and elapsed/total time, allowing athletes to track their performance and progress faster.

So whether the wearer is riding in the main pack, training as a group or attacking challenging gradients and tight turns, the data they need are projected discreetly into their field of vision, saving them time and letting them focus on what’s ahead.

Eric Marcellin-Dibon, founder of ActiveLook, says: “Why should head-up display be used only in cars or flight jets? With our technology, head-up display enters a new era: athletic performance and safety. It’s the practical demonstration that this technology has arrived at maturity. Without introducing distortion or distraction, eyewear can now deliver new, integrated services that make sport safer and more fun.”

Connecting all the data to the near-eye display

The Engo-1 eyewear is about as connected as it gets. Bluetooth connects the glasses to the ActiveLook App on the user’s smartphone, and to multiple sensors aggregating the performance data. On the app, the user can personalize the display, get access to complete stats over time and even export them. The Activelook app is available on smartphones, Garmin watches and bike computers.

For more information, visit activelook.net