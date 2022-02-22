Ericsson extends network exposure to the edge

Ericsson has launched its Edge Exposure Server to enable new enterprise and consumer services through simple and enriched APIs for edge applications.

5G and edge computing are opening a world of new revenue opportunities across manufacturing, transport, gaming and mission-critical services. Combined they enable new services requiring low latency, high bandwidth and capabilities such as device processing and data offload. Edge computing consists of five technology areas including edge infrastructure, edge-user plane, edge-routing, and exposure.

Exposure makes network capabilities, such as location and quality of service, and data available for the ecosystem to innovate on to improve existing services or create new services. Edge exposure is a function with enriched APIs specifically for edge applications requiring quick API responses and secure communication between application and devices. Since providing new services based on 5G and edge computing often involves several companies in the ecosystem, for example application developers and hyperscale cloud infrastructure providers, there is also a need to support flexible business models catering for the needs of all involved parties.

Ericsson Edge Exposure Server is an addition to the current product Ericsson Cloud Core Exposure Server and provides network exposure capabilities to support simple and developer-friendly APIs to edge application ecosystems. Making it possible for developers is foundational to bring new services to the market quickly and with limited system integration efforts. The APIs will initially include device information and location and quality of services functions. Ericsson Edge Exposure Server also enables CSPs to add value within the ecosystem through functions such as edge application discovery making it possible for devices to connect to the right edge location and common exposure for monetisation addressing the need of flexible business models.

Monica Zethzon, head of solution area packet core at Ericsson, says: “With the launch of the Edge Exposure Server, we will further support CSPs to be part in delivering new enterprise and consumer services like drones, AR/VR and gaming while maximizing the quality of experience.”

Exposure capabilities are vital in making CSPs more attractive partners in the edge ecosystem, enabling innovation of services beyond mobile broadband. A typical use case involving edge exposure is connected drones that are used for mission critical tasks where both regulatory requirements and video streaming quality is important.

Caroline Chappell, research director at Analysys Mason, says: “Ericsson’s Exposure Server supports developer-friendly APIs and a path to API harmonization across CSP 4/5G networks. This will enable CSPs to add value within the edge ecosystem to application developers, system integrators, public cloud providers and device OEMs.”