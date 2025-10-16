Reliable audio meets engineered comfort

Photo courtesy Lenovo.

What is the Lenovo Wireless VoIP headset?

Lenovo has been synonymous with quality and bold engineering. The Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset embodies this legacy, delivering premium audio and uninterrupted clarity, along with strong wireless performance: all essential for the modern, hybrid work environment.

I’ve recently been testing this professional headset, and found the device was not just about tech. It has become my favourite professional shield. Designed with comfort and performance in mind, it features clear audio, advanced noise cancellation, and reliable wireless connectivity that allows users to stay focused in the office. It is built for professional use, with call quality and all-day comfort in mind. It offers long lasting battery life, a smooth Bluetooth connection, and it is Microsoft Teams certified, integrating dedicated call controls specifically designed for the Teams and Zoom platforms.

Being on long calls requires gear that does not feel like a distraction. For me, this headset is a winner here. It’s built so lightweight it feels like a whisper in my ears. The frame is made from a combination of soft-touch plastic and plush faux leather, achieving a great balance. I can wear it all day, thanks to cushioned earcups. The fact that the earcups are replaceable suggests that the headset’s lifespan could be longer than anticipated. A fold-flat design also makes it easy to pack and quickly sliding it into my bag becomes routine when travelling. A flexible microphone features a flip-to-mute function that is intuitive and straightforward, without gimmicky touch controls. A flip-to-mute boom microphone further enhances ease of use.

The microphone uses a three-microphone environmental noise cancellation (ENC) system, to ensure that voices cut through background noise. It works by using one microphone to focus on my voice while the others vigilantly listen for ambient sounds. A digital processor then performs audio alchemy, subtracting the noise for a crystal-clear sound. This ensures that my voice cuts through the background noise, even when a dog is barking, children are playing loudly, or a vacuum cleaner is roaring like a jet engine. The listener only hears my voice. It thus gives a clean, professional sound.

The battery performance is great. I get about 30 hours of talk time and more than 40 hours of playback on a single charge. Fast-charging adds convenience, and a quick 10-minute charge provides hours of additional use. Bluetooth pairing is fast, and the dual-device connectivity lets me switch between my laptop and my phone smoothly.

Why does the Lenovo Wireless VoIP headset matter?

The Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset is a practical choice for professionals, prioritising communication over flashy features. With long-lasting battery life, clear voice pickup, and reliable connectivity, it’s a great tool for call centres, remote workers, and anyone who needs dependable audio throughout the day.

How much does it cost?

The Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset costs approximately R1,750 in South Africa.

What are the biggest negatives?

Plasticky build with no premium finish.

Fit may not suit everyone, depending on head shape.

What are the biggest positives?

Excellent battery life with fast charging.

Wire-free design for uninterrupted use.

Comfortable for long shifts.

Great value at a mid-range price point.

Microsoft Teams certification and compatibility.

Clear voice quality with ENC.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.