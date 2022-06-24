Elvis – Out now in cinemas

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Austin Butler and Tom Hanks star in the new cinematic drama about the life of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis’s (Austin Butler) story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Other cast members include:

Helen Thomson (“Top of the Lake: China Girl,” “Rake”) as Elvis’s mother, Gladys,

Richard Roxburgh (“Moulin Rouge!” “Breath,” “Hacksaw Ridge”) portrays Elvis’s father, Vernon,

Luke Bracey (“Hacksaw Ridge,” “Point Break”) plays Jerry Schilling,

Natasha Bassett (“Hail, Caesar!”) plays Dixie Locke,

David Wenham (“The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, “Lion,” “300”) plays Hank Snow,

Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “The High Note”) plays B.B. King,

Xavier Samuel (“Adore,” “Love & Friendship,” “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”) plays Scotty Moore, and

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) plays Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

