With a giant battery, fast charging, and a sharp price, vivo earns our Editor’s Choice accolade fight for the way it muscles into the mid-range, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

This week’s Editor’s Choice was our Gadget of the Week two weeks ago The additional accolade is given to products that represent a significant advance in technology, or a remarkable approach to innovation or user needs. The vivo V60 Lite 5G represents a remarkable advance in battery power in the mid-range of smartphones. It is Editor’s Choice for the week starting 3 November 2025.

What is it?

It’s become a cliché to compare low-end of mid-range smartphones to boxers who punch above their weight, as we did not too long ago in testing the vivo Y29. It’s bigger brother, the V60 Lite 5G fits better into street-fighting mode, muscling into the crowded mid-range with a message of stamina and practicality above all else.

It shows up with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display that runs at 120 Hz, a combination that sets the tone for how the phone feels in daily use. The screen is large enough to satisfy streamers and scrollers, sharp enough at full HD+ resolution to make text and video look good, and bright enough for outdoor visibility in direct sunlight. Without unnecessary flourishes, it offers a screen that fits the way most people actually use their phones.

Performance comes from the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo, built on an ultra-thin 4 nm process. It sits in the zone of solid mid-range hardware, making it quick with everyday tasks, smooth with multiple apps running, and good enough for casual gaming. With 8 GB of RAM on board, paired with 256 GB of storage, the phone provides enough headroom for both photo hunters (hands-up, everyone) and app gatherers (hands up, the rest of you). Unfortunately, internal storage cannot be expanded with a card, but the starting capacity will suit most users.

The software runs on Android 15 with vivo’s Funtouch OS 15. The interface has matured, offering a smoother experience than earlier iterations. Some preloaded apps clutter the menus, which interrupts the otherwise clean feel, but the overall environment works well. It reflects a brand that has learned what users expect while still inserting a few of its own touches.

Cameras remain a benchmark by which many phones in this price tier succeed or fail. vivo takes a restrained approach, offering two sensors at the rear: a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide.

The main lens produces sharp, well-balanced images in daylight, with colours that avoid the over-saturated look common in mid-range rivals. The ultra-wide covers group shots and wide landscapes effectively, though detail softens toward the edges. In low light, the phone leans heavily on processing, producing images that hold together but sacrifice fine texture. The 32-megapixel front camera, however, performs above expectations. It delivers crisp selfies and clean video call quality, placing it ahead of many phones in the same category.

Design is functional rather than luxurious. At 7.59mm thick and weighing 194g, the V60 Lite feels slim and balanced in the hand, easily confused with an iPhone if one does not look at the camera array. The composite back carries a polished finish that also looks and feels good. It resists fingerprints and adds resilience, while the inclusion of an IP65 rating provides dust and water spray protection, or what we mortals call everyday use. This is a feature that buyers often associate with higher-end models, and its presence strengthens the case for the Lite.

The real headline is the battery. vivo equips the Lite with a 6,500 mAh cell, which pushes it ahead of most mid-range competitors. Samsung’s Galaxy A55 and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 Pro both carry 5,000 mAh. vivo’s choice results in longer use between charges. The battery size pairs with 90 W fast charging (100% in less than 60 minutes), so topping up requires far less time. Heavy users can expect a full day with plenty left at night, while lighter users may stretch the phone through two days. Charging in short bursts also provides quick recovery, making overnight charging optional rather than essential.

The coolest feature is reverse charging, which means you can lend a hand, or a charge, to your Samsung- and iPhone-wielding friends when their battery runs out while you still have spare capacity.

The overall package reflects a calculated strategy. vivo aims at real-world strengths: a large display that matches modern expectations, reliable performance that does not slow down daily use, cameras that cover the essentials, durability that adds genuine value, and a battery system that dominates this tier.

That said, the V60 Lite 5G does not try to become a discount flagship. It positions itself as a dependable everyday phone with standout power management and charging.

How much does it cost?

In South Africa, the V60 Lite 5G sells at around R12,999, well below rival equivalents.

Why should you care?

While the likes of Samsung focuses on polish and long-term update schedules and Xiaomi emphasises performance and camera counts, vivo builds its case on stamina, charging speed, and value. Buyers who spend most of their time streaming, browsing, and messaging may find this balance more useful than a spec sheet loaded with features that rarely get used.

What are the biggest negatives?

Camera system limited to two lenses.

No slot for expanded storage.

Preloaded apps clutter the interface.

What are the biggest positives?

6,500 mAh battery with 90 W fast charging for real stamina in everyday use.

6.77-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, makes it good for gaming and scrolling.

Solid body with IP65 protection for dust and water spray.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.