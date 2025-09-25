Field 3 takes on the outdoors without fuss

Photo courtesy Sony.

The Sony ULT Field 3 Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speaker takes outdoor sound seriously and still has fun, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

This week’s Editor’s Choice was our Gadget of the Week two weeks ago the additional accolade is given to products that represent a significant advance in technology, or a remarkable approach to innovation or user needs. The Sony ULT Field 3 is a portable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speaker with a rugged frame, water- and dust-resistant casing, and a battery life that runs long enough for a day out. It is Editor’s Choice for the week starting 26 September 2025.

What is the Sony ULT Field 3?

The Sony ULT Field 3 is a portable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speaker that is designed to earn a place in everyday life, from patios to beaches. On paper, it brings familiar ingredients: a rugged frame with water- and dust-resistant casing, and a battery life that runs long enough for a day out. In practice, it delivers something more personal: a sense that music belongs to one’s daily journey without fuss or fragility.

First impressions come from its build. At just over a kilogram, the Field 3 feels substantial in the hand, but not awkward to carry. A rubberised finish gives assurance against bumps, while a strap loops easily onto a backpack or chair. You can picture it clipped to a cooler bag at a braai or perched on a poolside table. IP67 certification means dust storms and splashes, or a tumble in the water, are part of the fun.

A 2.3-inch full-range speaker sits at the heart of the machine, backed by a passive radiator that provides bass presence. And that is some presence. Een at low volumes, I could feel the beat.

Despite this, the sound signature leans toward balance: vocals stand out cleanly, and acoustic guitar and piano come through with a surprising degree of warmth. At higher volumes, the Field 3 projects enough volume to fill a braai or pool area without distortion.

Bluetooth 5.3 ensures simple pairing for phones and laptops, while Wi-Fi 6E opens the door to streaming services with stability. Party Connect via Wi-Fi allows multiple Field 3 units to be be grouped together, creating synchronised sound across rooms or outdoor spaces. I didn’t get to try it, but can Imagine a party where one speaker sits indoors with the snacks and another on the patio with the grill, both playing in sync.

Battery life pushes up to ten hours, though this varies with volume. Charging is via USB-C, which makes sense as smartphones all move to the same standard. Firmware updates still require a tethered connection to a computer, which feels less in tune with modern expectations.

Listening experiences across genres highlight the Field 3’s versatility. Jazz recordings with layered brass and subtle percussion retain detail, while dance and electronic music benefit from the punchy low end. Podcasts and radio streams sound natural, as the midrange ensures voices stay clear against background noise.

Durability is probably the highlight. One can toss the speaker into a bag without wrapping it in protective cases. Spilled drinks or sandy towels are mere inconveniences. The more it travels with you, the more its reliability stands out.

The Field 3 differs from many rivals in its sense of balance between form and function. Robust construction, modern connectivity, balanced audio, and a price that falls between casual and premium give it the right to carve out its own market. It could well become a legend in its own party time.

How much does the Sony ULT Field 3 cost?

The Sony ULT Field 3 retails in South Africa at around R3 999. That places it in the mid-tier of portable speakers, positioned above budget models but below large party boxes. The price reflects its combination of balanced sound and durable design.

Why should you care about the Sony ULT Field 3?

The ULT Field 3 reflects how far portable speakers have come in integrating into daily life. Early Bluetooth speakers offered convenience but little confidence in either sound quality or durability. Consumers now expect resilience against weather, and sound that satisfies varied tastes. The Field 3 offers a balance of clarity, battery life and toughness. It shows how a mid-sized portable device can bridge home and outdoor environments, creating a single solution rather than expecting people to juggle multiple gadgets. For South African consumers, where leisure time typically involves the outdoors, the Field 3 slots in naturally.

What are the biggest negatives of the Sony ULT Field 3?

Updates require a USB connection rather than over-the-air convenience.

Carrying weight builds up on longer outings.

Wi-Fi setup demands careful patience for optimal stability.

What are the biggest positives of the Sony ULT Field 3?

Balanced sound quality suits varied genres.

Strong durability results from rubberised frame and IP67 resistance against dust and water.

Party Connect groups multiple speakers across spaces.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.