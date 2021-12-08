Dynabook announces new assisted reality solution

Dynabook Europe GmbH has announced an update to its dynaEdge AR (Assisted Reality) solution with the launch of the dynaEdge DE200, the next generation of its high-performance Windows 10/11 Pro mobile edge computing device.

The edge computing market has accelerated substantially over the past year, driven by factors including Covid-19, and as a result over half (52%) of IT decision-makers regard purchasing decisions around edge computing to be more important now than pre-pandemic. At the same time, most employees (70%) believe that AR will cause either slight or significant disruption to their industry. It is perceived as the most disruptive emerging technology, ahead of AI, the IoT, and cybersecurity (GlobalData). This in turn is driving innovation and adoption around edge infrastructure, with IDC projecting an 800% increase in the number of apps at the edge by 2024.

The new dynaEdge AR solution is designed to provide lightweight, hands-free functionality for mobile working, and improve efficiency, connectivity, and security for the enterprise in today’s constantly evolving working environments. It accelerates diagnostic and repair scenarios, information sharing and collaboration, information capture and data processing – even in the most remote locations.

The new enhancements – including 4G LTE, latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processors and Edge AI – enable full mobility while maintaining security for the corporate environment with the device’s secure operating system:

Faster connection with 4G LTE integration: Wherever there's a 4G signal, the worker can be connected – without tethering to a phone or relying on a WiFi signal.

Smart vision with Edge AI: Edge AI Engine improves camera visuals with image stabilisation, brightness compensation and object tracking. It also enables the processing of video streams to be completed before the recipient receives visuals. Furthermore, the AI engine processes the camera stream to the DE200 and runs the software as a virtual camera. Edge AI can be incorporated into customers' own developed software solutions.

Improved charging and battery life: Offers up to 6.5 hours of battery life and includes a universal Type C charging connector which can be extended with an optional power bank, enabling front-line workers to achieve all-day operation.

Advanced power: Provides enhanced power and full performance through a choice of the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 processors.

Provides enhanced power and full performance through a choice of the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 processors. Maximum end point security: Running on Windows 10/11 Pro, the dynaEdge DE200 supports Active Directory, in conjunction with two-factor authentication including PIN and fingerprint to secure end user data. On-device data classification can be used to determine, how data is shared, addressing a major concern for many industries.

dynaEdge AR was developed for industries with a strong focus on frontline and field-based workers, including manufacturing, inspection, logistics, maintenance, emergency services, healthcare, and education. Now with 4G LTE integration, the solution provides a significant opportunity to drive digital transformation in even more remote working environments such as first responders, field service, visitor attractions and national parks.

“Over the last 20 months, mobile edge computing and smart glasses solutions have become integral to many industries,” says Damian Jaume, president of Dynabook Europe GmbH. “Indeed, our latest research has found that 63% of IT decision-makers plan to deploy smart glasses in their organisation over the course of the next three years, suggesting that wide-spread adoption will continue to rise. Work trends are evolving rapidly, and the latest dynaEdge AR solution is evidence that we understand what our customers need to operate in a hybrid working world”.

Accessories

The new dynaEdge AR solution includes a host of accessories, including various mounting options for the AR100 wearable device, plus different carry case, shoulder sling and holster options for the DE200.

Availability

The new dynaEdge AR is available now across EMEA. For more information on the new dynaEdge AR, visit: https://emea.dynabook.com/generic/dynaedge/