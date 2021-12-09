Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection expands locations

Kaspersky has improved and expanded the list of available features for Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection users. Key updates include the emergence of location-cities as well as the ability to connect a Kaspersky VPN service to a home router or other connected devices. Moreover, Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection now has a dedicated transparency and security page that explains how the service collects and processes personal data in case of law enforcement and government requests.

In 2021, the trend for remote or hybrid work continues around the world, with many employees choosing to work partly from home. At the same time, users now pay more attention to what is happening to their data online, and seek to protect it. All this has led to the growing popularity of VPN services which are now used for protection of sensitive work data and ensuring personal privacy online.

New location-cities and expanding the list of available regions

With the recent update, users can connect to cities besides regions. Now 20 cities globally are available for connection. City-locations are currently working on Android, iOS and Mac devices. The feature for Windows will become available early next year. In total, users can connect to 70+ locations in 54 regions.

This will increase the level of privacy, since there is an option to vary the location without changing the country. It also will improve the reliability of the connection and service performance – users will be able to select another group of servers if the most optimal one does not work for them.

The ability to connect routers and other devices to Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection

Consumers can protect their home Wi-Fi network by plugging-in routers via Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection. This feature is also available for any device that supports a built-in or standard OpenVPN client. If a user links a router to Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection, all devices connected to this router will be protected.

Moreover, users have the opportunity to plug-in devices and operating systems (OS) via OpenVPN to Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection that aren’t currently supported by the product directly. This includes Linux, Chromebook, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV, among others.

This feature is available for premium users.

VPN transparency and security page

Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection now has its own transparency and security page explaining how the service collects and processes user’s personal data in case of law enforcement or government requests. This page should help users understand the most important questions on the topic of privacy. More details can be found here.

Extended list of available streaming services

HBO Max has now been added to the wide pack of available streaming platforms supported by Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection. The full list of streaming services includes Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu.

Marina Titova, VP of consumer product marketing at Kaspersky, says: “We see consumers are now more consciously and carefully monitoring who they share information with and how their data is stored and processed. People are learning how to create a safer environment for themselves, and there is a big demand for more digital privacy. According to Kaspersky’s survey, 65% of Internet users are concerned about the risk of personal data being stolen online. For those worried about their security and privacy, VPN is a necessary service. Just make sure you use reliable tools with the trusted and transparent way of data processing.”

For more information, visit https://www.kaspersky.co.za/vpn-secure-connection