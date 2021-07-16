Movie of the Week
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reveals new Netflix movie
The actor announced to his Instagram followers that a new comedy thriller film Red Notice will be released globally on Netflix on 12 November.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced to his followers that Red Notice will be released globally on Netflix on 12 November 2021. The film stars Johnson, as well as Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.
An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.
Written and directed by: Rawson Marshall Thurber
Produced by: Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo; Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions; and Rawson Marshall Thurber
