DStv rolls out 24-hour rewind and Cloud PVR

New functions became available on 12 November for web users, with gradual updates across iOS, Android, and other platforms.

DStv Stream has introduced improved Watch from Start functionality and Cloud PVR Recordings, which allow viewers to rewind up to 24 hours on selected channels and save live shows to watch within 30 days.

“With Watch from Start and Cloud PVR, we’re giving viewers more control over their viewing experience,” says Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa. “We know customers want the freedom to enjoy content on their schedule, and these new features bring the flexibility of streaming to the live TV experience. Our customers can now enjoy the best of both.”

The 24-hour Watch from Start functionality – available on SuperSport channels, M-Net, Mzansi Magic and kykNET – allows customers to go back in time by up to 24 hours.

Cloud PVR Recordings let subscribers save live content, accessible in the “My Stuff” section. Both features are set to roll out with automatic updates where possible.

This latest addition builds on DStv Stream’s interface updates from earlier in 2024, which improved content discovery with new personalised recommendations and auto-play trailers for featured shows.

November will see an array of new content on DStv, such as the debut of Dune: Prophecy on 18 November, alongside the final season of Yellowstone, which brings the intense saga of the Dutton family to a close, Lost Monster Files and Serengeti II. Premium subscribers can watch the Springboks taking on England and Wales, and the Proteas battling it out with the Indian tour of South Africa.

The DStv Stream app is available for all existing DStv customers for free on any device, on the go.