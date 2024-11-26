First responder drone wins CES Innovation award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Breakthrough drone station technology has been honoured ahead of CES 2025 for unlocking full autonomy.

Nearthlab, a leading provider of autonomous drone solutions, has been awarded a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Best of Innovation for its Station for Drone First Responder (DFR). This cutting-edge station enables drones to operate entirely autonomously, from takeoff to landing without human intervention.

The Station for DFR goes beyond being a simple add-on. It’s a major step toward full autonomy that integrates smoothly with police operation systems. It also includes flight authorization, enabling drones to respond quickly and effectively to urgent incidents.

Overcoming traditional battery limitations, the station replaces conventional charging with an innovative battery-swapping system. This extends flight capacity from a constrained 30 minutes to uninterrupted operations, ensuring drones are always mission ready. With drones on constant standby within the station, preparation times for deployment are drastically reduced, combining rapid battery replacement with immediate operational readiness.

Built for reliability, the station features a cooling system to prevent overheating and is designed to withstand strong vibrations and extreme weather conditions, ensuring consistent performance even in the toughest environments.

The Best of Innovation award, presented by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), recognizes products that stand out in design and technological innovation. This recognition underscores Nearthlab’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of autonomous drone technology.

“The Station for DFR represents a transformative leap in making drones a dependable solution for urgent, high-demand situations,” said Jay Choi, co-founder and CEO of Nearthlab. “We’re excited to see our work gain recognition on such a global stage.”This accolade adds to Nearthlab’s previous CES Innovation Awards in 2022 for its plug-and-play solution, NearthWIND Mobile, which transforms commercial devices into fully autonomous inspection drones.