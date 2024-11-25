Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Test the skills of a hotel owner in ‘Hotel Architect’, a game where players design, build, and manage luxury hotels.

When staying at a hotel, you’ve likely experienced moments that didn’t quite meet your expectations – be it a slow check-in, disappointing room service, or less-than-stellar amenities. If you’ve wondered whether you could deliver the 5-star experience you’ve always wanted – Hotel Architect is the game you’ve wanted.

In the hotel construction and tycoon management simulator, players are put in charge of creating the perfect guest experience. One steps into the chaotic 24/7 lifestyle of a hotel owner while designing grand hotels across the globe. Challenges include juggling the increasingly elaborate demands of disorderly guests, logistical nightmares and unexpected obstacles.



The building process begins from the ground up. In the career campaign or the sandbox mode, rejuvenate a rundown building or transform an empty plot into a hotel that towers above others, then design and dress the lobby.

Players add a personal touch with a range of decoration and furnishings tailored to the needs of guests. One explores many design combinations across multiple floors with numerous zones and amenities available to construct, including saunas and bars.

The fast-paced and frantic hotel experience requires one to appease the harshest of critics, satisfy the needs of a variety of guests, and control the logistical chain full of complications, to achieve an illustrious 5-star rating.

Players navigate the challenge of assembling a proficient team by evaluating staff attributes and balancing finances. Tough decisions await, such as whether to hire a world-class chef even if it means settling for a less competent receptionist.

Where to play?

Hotel Architect will be available on PC via Steam as an Early Access game. Wishlist is here.